Dubai Tennis Championships Face Backlash After TV Viewers Report Major Issue

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships have battled a growing wave of withdrawals, with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Świątek among the biggest names to pull out over scheduling concerns. As the event progressed, the challenges only deepened beyond player absences. Now, frustrated television viewers say the experience has suffered, as several matches have been difficult to see on broadcast.

Tennis fans have taken to social media to share their frustration while watching the Dubai Tennis Championships. Many viewers said the television experience has been disappointing.

The biggest problem has been ball visibility during daytime matches. Under bright conditions, fans are struggling to follow the action on screen.

Tracking the ball is essential to enjoying a tennis match. When viewers cannot see it clearly, the overall experience suffers.

This issue has come at a difficult time for the tournament. The event has already been affected by several high-profile withdrawals. The visibility problem is caused by multiple factors. Strong sunlight, bright court surfaces, and certain camera angles create a washed-out look.

As a result, the ball often blends into the background. This makes rallies difficult to follow for television audiences. The situation reflects a wider issue in tennis broadcasting. Venue design and court orientation can sometimes affect how matches appear on screen.

Camera positions and stadium structures also play a role. In some cases, venues that are not purpose-built for tennis create additional viewing challenges. Another concern for fans is the lack of on-air discussion. Commentators rarely mention the visibility problem during broadcasts.

As frustration grew, many viewers turned to social media. Fans openly criticized the broadcast quality, saying poor ball visibility made the matches difficult to watch.

Fans complain about poor ball visibility at the Dubai Open

As daytime matches took place in Dubai, many fans turned to social media to share their frustration.

One fan wrote, “Don’t you just love not being able to actually see the tennis ball in Dubai?” Another viewer added, “Can anyone watching the Dubai Open tennis see the ball? I am relying on line calls to know what’s going on.”

This is not the first time fans have faced such problems. Similar complaints were raised last year during the Cincinnati Open. A comparable situation also occurred at the Madrid Open. Along with other issues, television viewers struggled with extreme lighting conditions during daytime matches.

At the Caja Mágica, parts of the court were covered in intense sunlight. In some moments, entire sections of the screen appeared washed out. When players or the ball moved into those bright areas, they almost disappeared. The glare made parts of the match very difficult to follow.

Other tournaments have faced similar concerns. Events in Halle, Berlin, and Rome often deal with heavy shadows caused by stadium design or surrounding structures. These lighting patterns affect the viewing experience. Fans regularly express their frustration when visibility becomes inconsistent.

There are limited solutions available. Redesigning courts, adding shading structures, or using tennis-specific venues could help, but such changes are not easy to implement.

The issue remains important as tennis competes with many other sports for viewers. Even today, another fan wrote, “It’s so hard to see the ball in Dubai during the afternoon matches help,” raising fresh concerns as the tournament moves into its final stages.

With the issue persisting into the later stages of the Dubai Tennis Championships, what steps do you think organizers should take to prevent such problems?