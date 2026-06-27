Eastbourne Finalists Handed Brutal Wimbledon Twist Before Trophy Battle

For Ugo Humbert and Zizou Bergs, the road to The Championships begins with unfinished business as both prepare to contest the Eastbourne Open final today. While Ugo Humbert eyes redemption after the Queen’s Club heartbreak, Bergs has transformed a 0-2 run on grass until the Terra Wortmann Open into a remarkable surge. But little did they know that an even bigger twist awaited, as fate had already lined them up to meet again in a couple of days.

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The SW19 draw has created a strange situation for the French and the Belgian ace. As per the draw released yesterday, the two are scheduled to meet again in their opening-round match on Tuesday.

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That means today’s Eastbourne Open final will not be their only battle, as just 3 days later, they will face each other once again, this time with a place in the 2nd round at SW19 on the line.

The Championship draw has also handed the former world No. 13 a difficult possible route. After facing Bergs in round one, he could meet Sho Shimabukuro or Jaime Faria in the second round.

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If he gets through that, American ace Ben Shelton or the veteran Damir Dzumhur could be waiting in the 3rd round. It doesn’t get much easier from there either.

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A fourth-round clash could see the Frenchman take on former Miami Open winner Jakub Mensik, Arthur Fils, or the Aussie Alex De Minaur. Bergs could also run into the very same opponents as well since both players are placed in the same section of the draw.

Looking at their H2H record, Ugo Humbert leads Zizou Bergs 1-0. The seven-time ATP title winner owns a 23-16 win-loss record in 2026 with an impressive 7-2 mark on grass. Over the last 12 years, the Frenchman has posted a 38-27 grass-court record and won 5 of his last 10 matches on the surface.

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For Humbert, his best result this season until Eastbourne was reaching the SF in the Adelaide International and London a week ago, where he was beaten by the American Tommy Paul.

On the other hand, Zizou Bergs holds a 16-16 win-loss record this season, including a 3-2 record on grass. Across the previous 11 years after he turned pro, he has compiled a 26-15 record on the surface.

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While their bizarre draw is now under focus because they will meet today and again three days later, both players have also enjoyed the best possible route to reach the Eastbourne Open final.

How Ugo Humbert and Zizou Bergs stormed into the ATP 250 final

Both finalists booked their places in the Eastbourne Open’s championship match with very different SF wins. Both players overcame home favourites yesterday to set up an exciting title clash.

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The 6th seed Frenchman ended Jack Draper’s impressive comeback run, where he sealed a straight-set 7-5, 6-3 victory at the ATP 250 event.

On the other hand, Bergs had to work much harder for his place in the championship match. The Belgian ace defeated the 23-year-old Briton Toby Samuel, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 after a tough three-set battle.

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It will be the Belgian’s 3rd ATP Tour championship match today after arriving in Eastbourne on a six-match losing streak. He has reached the final while dropping just one set in the last 4 matches.

Humbert also enters the final with plenty of experience. The Frenchman is also chasing his second grass-court title after winning Halle back in 2021.

The current world No. 30 has also created a bit of history. He has become the first Frenchman to be a singles finalist in the ATP 250 event since Gael Monfils lost to the Serbian GOAT Novak Djokovic in the 2017 title match.

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Bergs, who is still searching for his first ATP Tour title after he fell short in the Auckland and ‘s-Hertogenbosch finals last year, will also hope to improve his H2H rivalry with Humbert.

With the championship match set to begin today, both players have plenty at stake. The winner could also carry extra confidence before they meet again just three days later at the All-England Club.