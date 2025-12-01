Egyptian Pro Calls Out WTA for Denying Equal Chances on Tour: “Doesn’t Want to Help”

The lives of tennis stars often look glamorous: powerful, polished, and padded with prize money and endorsements that set them up for life. But beyond the spotlight, lower-ranked players face a starkly different reality. Mayar Sherif, now ranked No. 108, voices that truth as she calls out the WTA for offering unequal opportunities to compete, revealing how the sport’s sheen can hide the struggles of those fighting to break through.

After reaching the Argentina Open WTA 125 final by defeating Caroline Dolehide, the Egyptian ace voiced her frustration with striking clarity.

“I’d like the WTA to help us. If you organize a tennis tournament, you have to give all the players the chance to play. It can’t be that the tournament director doesn’t want to help you. (Translated from Spanish)”

Her criticism emerged amid a growing storm surrounding her current visa complications. Unable to enter Ecuador, she revealed the pressure weighing on her. “The pressure is at its peak. We’re all playing to qualify for Australia, and on top of that, I don’t have the visa to go to Quito.”

Sherif, now 29, went on to underline how widespread the issue has become for certain players. She added, “Sada Nahimana (from Burundi 🇧🇮) and I are facing visa problems, and that shouldn’t happen. All the other players don’t need visas. It’s crazy.”

This struggle carries even more weight considering Sherif’s groundbreaking rise. She became the first Egyptian woman to win a WTA Tour title after defeating Maria Sakkari in the Parma final, a moment that symbolized a new era for African and Middle Eastern tennis representation.

Yet her journey now highlights a troubling pattern. Sherif is far from the only player to confront bureaucratic barriers that hinder competition and ranking opportunities.

In 2023, Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka was forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application was rejected.

She shared her disappointment, saying, “I wanted to inform you that, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto due to my visa not being approved. It’s truly disappointing. It’s very sad to miss one of my favorite tournaments.”

And this is hardly the first time WTA athletes have called out the organisation. Beyond visas, issues related to expenses, logistics, and support continue to fuel concerns about mistreatment across different tiers of the tour.

Financial struggles mount for WTA Players outside the Top 100

Players outside the Top 100 continue to reveal the harsh financial realities of the tour. Many admit that their prize money does not cover the basic costs of competing. Their expenses often exceed their earnings by a wide margin.

Slovakian player Katerina Stresnakova shared one of the most striking examples. She once played without a coach because she could not afford one.

She said, “This year so far, I’ve made $4947 in earnings, and I’ve spent about $10,998. It’s without a coach because I can’t afford it.”

American Madison Sieg echoed the same struggle. She explained that her expenses were far higher than her income on tour. Sieg admitted, “I’ve spent about 25,000 dollars, and I’ve made about $3993 without a coach. It’s probably more.”

Financial strain is not the only issue. Unequal treatment also surfaced during this year’s French Open. Iga Swiatek raised her voice for more night sessions for women’s tennis at Roland Garros this year. She kept a calm tone but still made her point clearly.

Swiatek said women deserved the same consideration in scheduling. She stated, “I think it should be equal. Like, personally, it’s not like, you know, I have big feelings about it because I just do my job. I adjust to the schedule that I’m given.”

The concerns over inequality now join another growing problem on the WTA Tour: visa complications. Several players have faced delays and obstacles while trying to enter countries hosting tournaments.

With financial struggles, scheduling concerns, and travel issues piling up, the call for action grows louder.

It may be time for the WTA to step forward and enhance its support for players at WTA 125 events, allowing them to compete fairly for a spot at the 2026 Australian Open.