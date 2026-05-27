18 Mind Blowing Numbers From Roland Garros Round 1: Novak Djokovic Creates History; Moise Kouame’s Career Breakthrough

The 125th French Open is underway at Roland Garros, and the clay has already been merciless. 15 seeds (eight from the ATP and seven from the WTA) have fallen, streaks have snapped, and history has been made both on and away from the show courts.

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While a 17-year-old rewrote a 36-year-old record, a 39-year-old veteran played his final five-setter and made it his most. A legend walked onto Chatrier knowing exactly what he was about to become. The numbers from round one say everything.

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82: As Novak Djokovic walked onto Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday, he knew he would make history. The legendary Serbian played his 82nd Grand Slam tournament, surpassing the mark of 81 jointly held by Feliciano Lopez and Roger Federer. The Swiss superstar had held the record since August 2017, when he overtook Fabrice Santoro after entering his 71st major tournament.

102: Djokovic’s four-set (7-5, 5-7, 1-6, 4-6) victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was his 102nd at the French Open. He remains the only player to have over 100 wins at three Grand Slams.

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39: Djokovic’s win over Mpetshi Perricard was the 39th time he beat an opponent at their home Grand Slam. He has a chance to make it 40 when he plays Valentin Royer in round 2 of the French Open.

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89: Mpetshi Perricard became the 89th different opponent for Novak Djokovic at the French Open. The Serb has beaten 80 of his 89 unique opponents on the Parisian dirt.

1: On Court Simonne Mathieu, Moise Kouame beat Marin Cilic 7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round. The 17-year-old’s straight-sets victory was the first ever by a player born in 2009.

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16: Moise Kouame broke Michael Chang’s 1989 accomplishment by just 16 days. The teenage Frenchman became the youngest player to defeat a Major Champion at a Grand Slam event with his (7-6(4), 6-2, 6-1) win over Marin Cilic. Chang was 17 years and 97 days old on June 5, 1989, when he beat Ivan Lendl (4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3) in round 4. Later that week, the American also became the youngest male Grand Slam winner.

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26: Nishesh Basavareddy ended a 26-year wait in the opening round at Roland Garros. His 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1 four-set win over Taylor Fritz saw him become the first American to beat a top-10 opponent on the Parisian dirt. The last American to achieve this was Jan-Michael Gambill, who beat eighth seed Nicolas Kiefer in straight sets in 2000.

17: Gael Monfils’ final French Open match against Hugo Gaston saw him set an outright tournament record. The Frenchman played his 17th five-setter at Roland Garros, breaking his tie of 16 with Stanislas Wawrinka. Interestingly, he had held the record with Wawrinka for 364 days by equaling him with a 16th five-setter at the opening round of the 2025 French Open.

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8: When Monfils’ bullet serve down the T at 5-2 40-15 in the fourth went unreturned, the crowd on Chatrier erupted with joy as the match would go the distance. The Frenchman got bagel’d, securing just 8 points in the decider. Four of these points came in the second game, where Hugo Gaston needed two advantages.

11: Roman Safiullin was one point away from defeat in the third set against Casper Ruud. Down 2-0, and receiving serve at 5-3, 40-0 in the third, he went on an insane streak. He won 5 straight points, saved a 5th match point (he had saved two on his own serve at 5-2) to take the game. The Russian went on to win the next 9 games, making it 11 in a row to force a decider where he lost.

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2: Hailey Baptiste is making a habit of saving match points. After saving 6 against Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open, the 26th-seeded American saved two match points in the second-set tie-break against two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova.

7: The number of times Daniil Medvedev has lost in the opening rounds of the French Open. In 10 appearances at Roland Garros, his other six first-round exits have come in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2025.

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13: Elina Svitolina won her opening round match against Anna Bondar 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/3) and drew level with Chris Evert for most French Open singles appearances without losing in the opening round. The Ukrainian needed a deciding set tie-break to extend her streak. Now, she sits just 3 behind Steffi Graf’s record of 16.

12: Marta Kostyuk’s straight sets win over Oksana Selekhneteva saw her secure a 12th straight win on the red dirt. She has yet to lose a single match on clay this season, with her display allaying lingering fears that the injuries that kept her out of Rome would play a factor in Paris.

38: With his opening round win over Clement Tabur, Jannik Sinner has overtaken Andre Agassi for the most wins as a World No.1 at Grand Slams. He now sits in fifth spot, a massive 56 wins behind Rafael Nadal’s tally of 94.

18: Mpetshi Perricard snapped an 18-year streak when he won the first set against Djokovic. It was the first time since 2008 (against Denis Gremelmayr) that the Serbian had lost the opening set in a first-round match at Roland Garros. Like the 2008 match, the Serb won the next three sets to advance.

47: Djokovic’s streak of sets won in first-round matches snapped at 47. The streak began in 2010 against Evgeny Korolev. The Serbian surrendered the second set 3-6, before winning the next two 6-1, 6-3 to advance. He had 15 straight set wins from 2011 to 2025 before Mpetshi Perricard came calling.

11: Two first-round matches extended a streak that began in 2016. Djokovic’s win under the lights on Sunday and Daria Kasatkina’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Zeynep Sonmez on Monday saw both players enter the second round at Roland Garros for the 11th straight year.