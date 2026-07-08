80-Year-Old Tennis Club’s Future in Doubt as Rising Sport Eyes Its Courts

It won’t be wrong to say that Padel is growing rapidly around the world. It is considered to be the fastest-growing racket sport today, with more than 35 million active players across over 90 countries. Padel is a doubles-only sport that blends the elements of both tennis and squash. It is typically played on smaller tennis courts that are surrounded by glass walls and metal fencing. The sport’s popularity has soared, especially in England, and it is now surprisingly starting to affect tennis clubs in the country.

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Victory Ground Tennis Club has been there for 80 years now and is among the oldest tennis clubs in Suffolk. It pays £4,000 (approximately $5,347) a year to rent two courts at the Victory Sports Ground Complex in Bury St Edmunds. But the club has now been told that a padel company is interested in the complex and has agreed to pay a substantially higher amount than them to rent the courts.

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According to a report by the BBC, Victory Sports Ground CIC, which is responsible for running the facility, has confirmed that the final decision on the matter is yet to be taken. If the complex agrees to the offer from the padel company, then it could signal an end to the long-standing tennis club.

However, the active director of Victory Sports Ground CIC, Paul Whittaker, doesn’t want tennis to leave the complex. But he does want to make the best use of the facility. Additionally, he confirmed that a five-a-side football team has also expressed interest in using the area.

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“We do not want to get rid of tennis, but we are trying to increase participation numbers and get maximum use out of the facilities,” Whittaker told the BBC. “An example of what might be possible is certainly paddle and five-a-side – they are two good examples that are taking over tennis courts because they fit the job.”

USA Today via Reuters Aug 14, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; A view of the ATP Tour logo on the Center Court net as an official ball is in play during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Whittaker further stated that the tennis club hasn’t returned to the negotiating table ever since they were told about the padel company’s interest in the complex.

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“We have been approached [by companies] that have expressed interest, and we have held discussions with them, and that’s what we’ve told the tennis club. We’ve been honest with the tennis club about what we are doing, but we are not saying that’s what’s going to happen because we don’t know what could happen,” he added.

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If it continues like this, then Padel can soon be competing with tennis for the most popular racket sport in England. But why is Padel growing so rapidly in the country?

Padel is experiencing a big boom in England

One of the reasons why Padel has risen through the ranks quickly in England is due to its easy accessibility and the increase in the number of competitive tournaments. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is the national governing body of Padel and is responsible for organizing over 100 Padel events in Britain.

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According to the data provided by the LTA last year, over 860,000 people play Padel on an annual basis. There has also been a sharp rise in Padel courts, and it has been reported that there are a total of 1,553 padel courts across 559 venues.

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Another reason why Padel is a growing sport is that it isn’t as tiring as tennis or squash. Its courts are way smaller than tennis courts, and it is a sport that is easy to pick up for beginners. Many also use it as a form of workout, and the number of players is only expected to increase in the future.

But it will take a lot of time for Padel to even come close to tennis’s popularity in England. Research done by the LTA found that the number of adults playing tennis at least once a year in the country had grown by 44% to around 5.6 million people from 2019 to 2023. The annual participation of children had also grown to 3.6 million.