Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Others Face ‘Bad Sign’ as Elena Rybakina’s Dominance Draws Concern

Elena Rybakina battled the ghosts of the past as she tasted redemption at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Three years after losing at the same stage to Aryna Sabalenka, she found herself on the right side of history this time. She was at her brutal best as she defeated the world No 1 in three sets (6-4,4-6,6-4). As she lifted her second Grand Slam title, an ex-American pro was bullish on the shattering of the status quo in women’s tennis.

Discussing Rybakina’s triumph Down Under, Steve Johnson sent a warning sign to Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and co. ” It is a bad sign for the women at the top of the game. Because she is here to stay,” Johnson declared.

Noting how Rybakina isn’t a mere contender anymore, he expects her to be the favorite for the trophies and lift a couple of titles this season. “I think there’s gonna be a couple more big trophies in her future this season,” added Johnson, speaking on the Tennis Channel.

Elena Rybakina isn’t resting on her laurels as she is about to hit the court in a week. She will play at the WTA 1000 in Qatar and Dubai. And Johnson believes she is playing the best tennis of her career.

“This is the best I’ve seen her play. Even stating that back to when she won Wimbledon a few years ago. This has just been a continued success for her.”

The numbers back Johnson’s statements, as Elena Rybakina won ten straight matches against the top 10 seeds. The manner of victories has been impressive as well. Rybakina aced her way to the title. She finished the tournament with 47 aces, comfortably the highest in the women’s segment (2nd highest is Wang Xinyu and Aryna Sabalenka with 27). Her power tennis and the ability to win long rallies are truly an ominous sign for rivals.

“Week in, week out, just going out there, beating the best players in the world. And she just doesn’t get fazed here. She looks like she’s getting more and more comfortable on that stage,” the 36-year-old American praised her ascent to the top.

Next on her Grand Slam journey is the French Open. Rybakina has never made it past the last eight at Roland Garros. But Johnson expects her to compete with the big guns for the title in France.

Does Elena Rybakina’s form really concern Sabalenka, Gauff, and Co.?

It did take more than three years for Elena Rybakina to lift her second Grand Slam title. But is this the start of her purple patch? Johnson does believe this and notes the usual suspects like Sabalenka, Gauff, and Swiatek should all be extra switched on.

Sabalenka and Gauff built their reputation on physical and emotional dominance on the court. When they take the lead, you expect the match to go their way. However, as Swiatek steps on the court, you know she tactically outclasses the opponent and dismantles them.

Between them, the trio have won six of the last eight Grand Slams (2024–2025). But has Elena Rybakina’s 2026 Australian Open triumph signaled a change in the winds?

In the quarterfinal against Swiatek, Rybakina kept her calm. Her serves did the talking as she served 11 times without a reply. Her hard and flat returns took the game away from Swiatek as she was pushed into a defensive zone, which she clearly dislikes. Rybakina sealed the match in straight sets in an ice-cold manner. (7-5,6-1).

As Sabalenka won the second set in the finals, perhaps Rybakina of the past could’ve crumbled under pressure. The same happened in 2023 as Rybakina lost the match despite winning the first set. But this version of Elena Rybakina moves differently. She won’t be bullied under pressure. Despite going 2-0 down in the third set, she fought back.

She broke back and hit winner after winner to flip the script. Fittingly, she hit a big serve to clinch the match, and in the typical Rybakina way, she just pumped her fists and went on as if it was no big deal. But it perhaps should be a real big deal.

Elena Rybakina, pumped by the Australian Open victory, should be considered in the same regard as the big players currently. Her excellent form, which saw her win 20 of her last 21 games, should command equal respect. When she lands in France, the establishment should consider itself warned.