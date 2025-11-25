Elena Rybakina Breaks Silence on Aryna Sabalenka’s Rude Remark at WTA Finals

On a night packed with power, poise, and a dash of unexpected drama, Elena Rybakina carved her name into season-ending glory. In Riyadh, with her 6-3,7-6(0) win over the current world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, she became the first player representing Kazakhstan and an Asian country overall to win the WTA Finals. But as the confetti settled, a different story began to swirl beyond the boundaries of the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the match, cameras caught Sabalenka in tears while microphones picked up her trash-talking her opponent. Shortly after smashing her racket out of rage, she vented her frustration mumbling a Russian idiom that implies she believes Rybakina’s victory was a fluke rather than a result of her skill.

“Once a year, even the stick shoots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although a few moments after cooling things up a bit, Sabalenka heaped praise on the Kazakh star during the post-match interview.

“Elena, you were definitely a better player today. You literally smashed me out of the court, so…”

This controversial remark created a buzz in the tennis world. And now, Rybakina responds! In a recent interview with TENGRI NEWS, Elena Rybakina was asked for her reaction to the same and whether she heard that phrase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina responded, “They told me after the match, but it was in context. We’ve played with Aryna (Sabalenka) many times, and more than once this year, so I don’t really focus on it. I have good feelings for both Aryna and her team, so I don’t take it to heart, even if it was actually said to me.”

Where many expected a response from Rybakina that would let sparks fly, her poise with which she tackled the question echoed her maturity, experience, and an understanding of the heat-of-the-moment pressures that define elite sport. Despite the viral clip’s fiery nature, the Rybakina-Sabalenka rivalry has long been one marked by mutual respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

They’ve already crossed paths with each other 14 times, with Sabalenka winning 8 of those duels. Their matches have produced some of the season’s best tennis. Both players push each other to their physical and emotional limits, and in that space, frustration is natural.

In the same interview, Elena Rybakina was asked to take part in a viral social-media trend where athletes “stay silent until they hear someone better than themselves.” Starting with Jasmine Paolini and Mirra Andreeva, Rybakina chose to stay tight-lipped. But when Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka’s names popped up, she spoke up.

“Of course, Iga and Aryna are still my rivals, but overall, the results they’ve achieved are really great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Finals 2025 in Riyadh – Day Three RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 3: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstanplays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second group-stage match on Day 3 of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 3, 2025. Artur Widak / Anadolu Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxArturxWidakx

This year, Rybakina has won three titles, the same as Swiatek, but that’s one less than Sabalenka. But now that’s in the past, and it’s time to look forward to a new season!

ADVERTISEMENT

Where will both Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka kick off their 2026 season?

The new season is still a few days away, yet the tennis world is already buzzing as Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka prepare to open their campaigns at the Brisbane International. For two women who ended the 2025 season in different tangents – one lifting a trophy, the other caught up in a viral post-match remark – the fresh start in Australia feels like the perfect reset.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 4 to January 11, 2026. Sabalenka will enter the tournament as the defending champion. Rybakina last competed in this tournament in 2024. At the time, she defeated Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 to win the title. As the sun-soaked courts of Queensland await two of the Tour’s biggest hitters, their parallel journeys – one chasing rhythm, the other defending dominance – set the stage for a storyline worthy of the season’s first big showdown.

Following that, she is also scheduled to play at the Adelaide Internationa, especially after her recent withdrawal from the World Tennis League.

Elena Rybakina is carrying out her pre-season in Dubai. And amidst all this, during a recent interview with Sport Schrodinger, she shared an update about her injuries.

“My back hurt at the beginning of the season. It was frustrating that it started in Australia, but we quickly fixed it with some exercises. My leg issues are the most concerning; sometimes better, sometimes worse. In addition to training, we also do various rehabilitation procedures. It’s an issue that won’t be resolved quickly.”

“Regarding my shoulder, it happened at the last tournament and didn’t require any intervention or medical attention. I rested there, and it went away. The shoulder pain was due to playing so many tournaments in a row and serving a lot. Overall, it was under control. As a team, we’ve managed to avoid serious injuries and surgeries.”

Elena Rybakina’s last Grand Slam success came at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. It’s been three years since, and injuries have been her biggest hurdle to her success. It’ll be interesting to see if she keeps herself fit for the majority of the 2026 season.

Do you think she can beat the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff and win a major title in 2026? Let us know in a comment.