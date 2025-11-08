Elena Rybakina Calls Aryna Sabalenka ‘Aggressive’ Ahead of WTA Finals Clash

“With Iga I feel like I have more dominant in the, just, game by my power over Iga. With Aryna, it’s tougher,” Elena Rybakina admitted last year, choosing Aryna Sabalenka as the greater challenge over then-top seed Iga Swiatek. Against Swiatek, Rybakina holds a 4-6 record, but against Sabalenka, it tightens to a fiery 5-8, each clash a war of wills. And now, as destiny pulls them together once again at the WTA Finals, the Kazakh stands ready, once more honoring the Belarusian’s relentless fire and unshakable grit.

The fairytale of Elena Rybakina continues to unfold under the lights of Riyadh. The Kazakh powerhouse, with her signature poise and silent fire, stormed into the 2025 WTA Finals championship match after a flawless round-robin run. On Friday night, she delivered yet another masterclass of resilience, coming from behind to conquer America’s Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a two-hour, five-minute thriller. Every shot echoed her hunger, every rally her unbreakable will.

Right after sealing her place in the final, Rybakina appeared for the WTA TV Post-Match Interview: calm, humble, and razor-focused. Before Aryna Sabalenka’s semi-final clash against Amanda Anisimova, she reflected on the challenge ahead: “Of course I will try to give it all tomorrow and against Aryna,” she said, already anticipating a showdown with the Belarusian. Her respect for Sabalenka was clear as she added, “someone who is very aggressive, always tries to put pressure on you with great serve also.”

With quiet honesty, Rybakina acknowledged what awaited her, a storm in the form of Aryna Sabalenka. “It’s going to be very difficult, a lot mental. So I feel like when it would come to some close score but we will see how it’s gonna go and I will definitely try to recover and do my best and give it all,” she noted, her words carrying both resolve and realism.

On the other side of the net, Sabalenka was scripting her own story of domination. The world No. 1 entered the WTA Finals riding high on her consistency and mental fortitude. After clinching her 4th major title at the US Open, the Belarusian had already proven she was no longer just a power hitter, she was a composed predator. Against Anisimova, one of the game’s cleanest shot makers, Sabalenka showcased her evolution.

Instead of relying solely on brute strength, she crafted her win through tactical brilliance and iron-clad defence, absorbing Anisimova’s pace and countering with precision. In the end, her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 triumph wasn’t just a victory, it was a declaration. It marked her second straight WTA Finals championship appearance, a testament to her transformation from a fiery talent to a polished warrior.

And yet, even after booking her spot in the final, Sabalenka’s hunger was far from satisfied. “It’s going to be another powerful game and I feel like today was great preparation for [facing] Elena,” she said. “I’m looking forward to leaving everything I have in the last match of the season and fighting for this beautiful trophy.” Those words carried weight, the kind that only champions can wield.

Now, as destiny brings Rybakina and Sabalenka face-to-face once again, a rematch of their China Open duel, sparks are inevitable. Rybakina seeks revenge; Sabalenka craves reaffirmation. But whispers around the court suggest concern for the Kazakh’s lingering shoulder discomfort.

Tracy Austin voices concern about Elena Rybakina’s readiness

The stakes could not be higher. The winner of today’s epic showdown will walk away with a jaw-dropping prize pot of over $5 million. Both warriors arrive unbeaten, having stormed through their groups to set up a blockbuster rematch. While Aryna Sabalenka claimed victory in their most recent battle in Wuhan, the scales remain evenly balanced; Elena Rybakina still holds five career wins over the Belarusian powerhouse.

Yet, beneath the surface of this glittering clash lies a note of concern. Speaking on Tennis Channel, Tracy Austin sounded the alarm for the Kazakh star. “I’m a little concerned about Rybakina’s shoulder. We saw a couple of times during the match. Early stage in the second, that was where she actually looked over to her team and kind of shook her head, you know, rubbing her shoulder, but she served bigger after that, I think, realising that she’s got a couple of matches,” Austin observed.

Even Rybakina didn’t hide her discomfort post-match yesterday. The star then raised alarm bells as she added: “And with the shoulder it just happened on the warm-up. I felt a bit uncomfortable but we’re going to work on that. So hopefully it’s not going to be an issue for my next match. And yeah, I will try to do my best as always.”

Her words reflected both honesty and resilience: a fighter’s creed. Despite the shadow of injury, Rybakina’s hunger for glory burns untamed.

Now, the question remains: can she lift her year-end crown through pain and perseverance?