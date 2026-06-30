Elena Rybakina Confronts Controversial Coach Amid Tense Wimbledon Face-Off

The second seed, Elena Rybakina, was pushed to a deciding set by former French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson before sealing her 300th WTA victory. But the milestone came with plenty of tension at SW19. Amid the fierce battle on Wimbledon Court 1, the Kazakh international confronted her controversial coach Stefano Vukov, adding another dramatic twist to the contest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During one of the most tense moments of the opening-round match, Rybakina was seen confronting Vukov. She said, “With a straight face, ask everybody. Por Favor.” As she walked back to resume her game, the coach replied, “What? Sorry Sorry? I can’t hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after the match, the conversation took on a different meaning during her post-match interview. When asked whether she always looks calm and composed regardless of winning or losing a set in a difficult match, the 27-year-old gave an honest answer.

“Not at all,” she said. “Inside, there’s a lot of emotions. People who know me well, like the team, of course, see when I’m stressed. When things aren’t working. I’m glad I managed to get through. I definitely need to get better in the next one. Just looking forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tense atmosphere eventually led to the small confrontation seen during the opening round match. After the 2022 SW19 winner edged a closely contested opening set, the world No. 34 responded strongly in the second set. The 23-year-old raced into a 4-1 lead before taking a medical timeout to receive treatment on her left leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the injury appeared to trouble her, the French WTA ace refused to back down. She won the final two games of the set to force a deciding third set.

In the end, however, the 27-year-old Kazakh ace found another level when it mattered most. At match point, a forehand winner earned the only point she needed to secure her place in the second round with a scoreline of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a really difficult match,” Rybakina said after the match ended. “I’m also not coming from too many wins (recently), so I really had to fight. Hopefully, the next round is going to be better. I need to improve quite a lot, but I’m happy to get another opportunity,” she explained.

Although today’s on-court confrontation with her 39-year-old coach did not last long, it still became one of the talking points of the match. And tennis fans have seen both of them confronting each other ‌many times before, especially during high-pressure contests like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina shouts at her coach during a tense Indian Wells Open match

During her QF match against Jessica Pegula at this year’s BNP Paribas Open, the Kazakh ace found herself in another tense situation. Battling with the local hero, she was trailing 3-4 in the opening set as the pressure steadily started to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8th game reached deuce at 40-40 when a ball boy approached the court. The brief interruption during the game appeared to frustrate Rybakina, and she reacted immediately. “Leave me alone,” she said to his coach at the stands.

The incident quickly caught the attention of fans who were watching the match. Stefano Vukov was also seen looking animated in the stands throughout the tense match.

Even at the Roland Garros this year, instead of offering the world No. 2 tactical advice or words of encouragement, Vukov chose to leave the player’s box and did not return as the Kazakh suffered a second-round defeat to Yuliia Starodubtseva after 2 hours and 28 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the second seed has another challenge waiting. She will next face Caty McNally, with their H2H record tied at 1-1. McNally’s only victory against Rybakina came five years ago on the clay courts of Charleston.

The matchup promises to be another interesting test for both players. With their rivalry level and plenty at stake at SW19, it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top.