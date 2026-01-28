Elena Rybakina Ends Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open Quest in Melbourne Nightmare

Elena Rybakina once again proved she’s one of Iga Swiatek’s toughest rivals, handing the world number 2 a stunning defeat at the Australian Open despite the Pole arriving in red-hot form. Coming to the QF, Swiatek looked nearly untouchable. The number 2 seed had just cruised past qualifier Maddison Inglis 6-0, 6-3 in only 73 minutes, dropping just three games to reach her 14th career Grand Slam QF and third at the AO. But who would have predicted this scoreline in the QF?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite Swiatek holding a narrow 6-5 H2H lead, the Polish star had already made it clear before the match that past results meant little to her. “Every match is a different story. Like in every match, she’s been a tough opponent, and her tennis for sure is great.” Right from the start of this match, Rybakina’s power, composure, and fearless baseline aggression were put on display.

She disrupted Iga Swiatek’s rhythm, forcing errors and neutralizing the Pole’s trademark consistency. Rybakina controlled the tempo in key moments, exposing rare cracks in Swiatek’s defense and proving once again why their rivalry is one of the most unpredictable on the WTA Tour. Two backhand errors from Rybakina see the Pole move ahead as she attempted to force a tie-break in the first set.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, the Kazakh star responded strongly by moving her opponent from left to right and back again with some strong baseline shots, inducing an error. A fiery forehand winner then leveled things for Rybakina, and Swiatek then misjudged a forehand smash off a high lob to give away the break and set point. Rybakina wrapped up the first set by 7-5.

During the set break in this QF match against Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina was even heard murmuring, “We both started so shit.” Then in the second set, Rybakina started off with a bang, a quick 3-0 lead. But then Iga Swiatek tried to pull things back on track by making it 3-1. However, Rybakina’s fiery serves (11 aces) proved to be too hot to handle for the Pole. Within minutes, Rybakina wrapped up the second set, and the match ended at 7-5, 6-1. Interestingly, Rybakina didn’t make a single return unforced error in the second set and ultimately fired down 26 winners to 10. What a performance from the world number 5!

Imago Image Credits: Elena Rybakina/Instagram

Her win against Swiatek has now helped her reach her first AO SF since 2023. This was her eighth straight win while facing Top 10 players, and guess what? Elena Rybakina is yet to drop a set in this tournament