Elena Rybakina Expresses Discontent After Being Left Out of Jessica Pegula-Led WTA Council

Elena Rybakina has repeatedly sounded the alarm over the punishing tennis calendar, warning of its strain on players’ bodies and minds while urging the WTA to act. But when the WTA unveiled an Architecture Council to reshape the schedule, the reigning Australian Open champion made her frustration clear after being left in the dark about the initiative.

At the Indian Wells Open press conference, Elena Rybakina addressed the calendar debate. She questioned how effective the new council would be.

“I think it’s important to not only create a new, let’s say, group of people. It’s important to hear the players. I honestly have no idea what’s happening with these kinds of decisions.” She made it clear that communication remains a problem.

The Kazakh star continued with honesty. “I’m not really in touch with anyone. I just know that there is some changes, or hopefully it’s going to be some changes.” Her words showed uncertainty about the process.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning the Womens 3rd round match against Tereza Valentova of Czechia on day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 24, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260124131617440699

She then added another strong point. “But personally, no one came to ask my opinion or, like, we can talk about this on the press conferences, but yeah, I don’t know what’s gonna happen. So this is not the question to me, for sure,” she concluded. She stressed that no one had asked for her view.

The current WTA calendar remains packed. Players often skip events to rest. Others retire mid-match to avoid serious injury.

Rybakina faced that situation recently. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, she retired from her Round of 16 match against Antonia Ružić. She had little rest and felt physically unwell.

To prevent further damage, she withdrew from the WTA 1000 event. The decision highlighted the physical toll of the tour. Many players share similar concerns. In response, the Women’s Tennis Association formed an Architecture Council. The goal is to reshape the women’s calendar. The focus is on balance and recovery.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula now chairs the council. She hopes to create bigger gaps between tournaments. That could make the schedule lighter for players.

Pegula explained the plan in Dubai. “I know that the schedule is very tough, and it’s not easy,” she said. “I think at some point in the year, if you do have a few good results, some weeks unfortunately do become a little bit of a sacrifice if you’re thinking long term. I can’t knock any player that wants to make that decision for themselves.”

Despite these efforts, the debate continues. The WTA has recently announced new tournaments. For Rybakina, the frustration appears to be growing rather than fading.

WTA eyes Monte Carlo Masters while launching Memphis event

Despite talks about the Architecture Council, the WTA continues to reshape the calendar. Changes keep coming. The debate around scheduling has not slowed.

According to L’Equipe, Monte Carlo Masters director David Massey discussed adding a WTA event. He said talks remain early. “A women’s draw? We are open to it. It’s still a project, perhaps in the future. We have not advanced anything,” he added.

Massey confirmed internal discussions. “It has been discussed, perhaps holding a WTA and ATP tournament simultaneously.” The idea remains under review.

At the same time, top players continue voicing concerns. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek have both raised issues about the demanding schedule. The pressure is visible.

Sabalenka recently withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships with a right hip injury. She has previously called the calendar “insane.” Workload management, she says, is essential.

Dubai also saw 23 withdrawals this year. That number reflects the strain players face. Concerns about fatigue and injuries continue to grow.

Despite this, the WTA announced another addition. Memphis, Tennessee, will return to the Tour calendar. The new Memphis Classic will take place the week of July 27.

The event replaces the Cleveland tournament that was set for late August. It will be played on outdoor hard courts. The tournament will feature a 32-player singles draw.

It will also include a 16-team doubles field. The structure follows the standard WTA 250 format. The schedule continues to expand.

With Elena Rybakina now expressing frustration about not being consulted, questions remain. Can the council truly change the calendar without direct player input?