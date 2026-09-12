Elena Rybakina Faces Approximately $2.5 Million Prize Money Cut After US Open Victory

Elena Rybakina already has the distinction of pocketing the single biggest check in the history of women’s tennis. The Kazakh took approximately $5.2 million dollars after she won the WTA Finals in Riyadh, but the new World No.1 had an even bigger day after her title at the US Open. However, taxes will no doubt make a big dent in the actual amount she will be able to take home.

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How Much Prize Money Did Elena Rybakina Receive for Winning the 2026 US Open Women’s Singles Title?

In a historic prize money increase, Rybakina won a final cheque of $5.5 million after clinching the title at the US Open. This is already an increase on the $5 million that Aryna Sabalenka took home last year. The prize money increase is part of the US Open’s initiative to increase the entire prize pool by 20 percent, which saw a total purse of $108 million in play in New York this year, the first time a Grand Slam had total winnings over the $100 million mark.

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What’s more significant is the fact that Rybakina’s earnings are the same as what either Ben Shelton or Alexander Zverev will take home after Sunday’s final. The US Open led the way in terms of gender pay equality, as the New York Major offered equal prize money to both men and women back in 1973, which was mostly due to Billie Jean King’s efforts.

How Much Tax Will Elena Rybakina Pay on Her US Open 2026 Prize Money?

Despite winning $5.5 million, Rybakina will have a significant part of that cheque eaten up by taxes. The Kazakh’s winnings will be subject to a 37 percent tax cut under federal law in the US, which applies to all earnings over $609,351. With the tournament in New York, the new World No. 1 will also have to pay a 9.65 percent state tax under New York law.

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With all the deductions in consideration, Rybakina will face an approximate $2.5 million cut from her winnings. The tax cut is almost half the winnings, but having won her third Major of her career and reached World No. 1, one would assume that Rybakina won’t have any complaints.

Rybakina’s home country, Kazakhstan, also has a tax law imposing a 10% cut on overall earnings, but since the World No. 1 has paid her fair share in the US, she will avoid double taxation in her home country.

How Much Money Does Elena Rybakina Actually Take Home After Taxes?

The federal tax rate of 37 percent will result in an approximate $2.03 million cut from Rybakina’s earnings. With the added state tax, a further deduction of more than $530,000 will be levied on the Kazakh.

The overall cut comes to almost $2.5 million, with the Kazakh taking about $2.92 million (approx.) home. On the court, the new World No.1 played some exceptional tennis, beating Sabalenka at the Belarusian’s own style of power game, and beating the now-former World No.1 in a Major final for a second time in the year.