Elena Rybakina Faces Backlash After Aryna Sabalenka Chase Ends Brutally at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina‘s chase for the No.1 ranking came to a stop after the World No.2 faced a shocking loss to Elise Mertens. Fans, who were amused at the result were quick to point out that reaching the top of the rankings was not easy, especially given the Kazakhs’ indifferent form on the grass in recent months.

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Going into Wimbledon, Rybakina had a mathematical opportunity to topple Sabalenka as the World No.1, with the Kazakh needing at least a quarterfinal run. The catch however was that Sabalenka also needed to lose in the fourth round. In a blockbuster potential final, if the two met, then it would have been a winner-take-all contest.

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With Rybakina already beating Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final this year and being a former Wimbledon champion, the Kazakh had a decent chance of bridging the gap. Still, her hopes came crashing down after the loss, with fans critical of her Tour-level consistency.

Coming into the match, Rybakina was the favorite, as she was the higher-ranked player who had won a Slam this year and had a terrific grass-court game, which had helped her win the title at Wimbledon four years ago. The match started competitively, with both players holding serve until 3-3 in the first set. Mertens did have inroads against the dangerous Rybakina service game, breaking the second seed twice, but on both occasions the Kazakh got the breaks back and took the set to a tiebreak.

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This is where Mertens showed her composure and experience, whereas Rybakina faltered. At 3-3 in the tiebreak, the second seed made two forehand errors and a double fault, handing back the advantage to the Belgian, who won the tiebreak 7-4. If there were any hopes of a Rybakina revival, they were quickly gone as Mertens quickly built a 5-1 lead. While serving for the match, she faced resistance from Rybakina, who had break points and saved match points, but it was the Belgian who held serve and closed out the match.

As soon as the upset was complete, fans took to social media, pointing out that Sabalenka was the more consistent player and that Rybakina had fluffed a great opportunity to become the No. 1.

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This is a developing story…