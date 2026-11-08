Elena Rybakina Forced to Cut Interview Short Amid Health Concerns

Time moves quickly in the world of professional tennis; just ask Elena Rybakina. The newly crowned World No. 1 was all smiles during her photoshoot at the WTA Finals on Friday, wearing a stylish black outfit from Dior and busy making fun videos with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff at Indian Wells. About 24 hours later, the Kazakh announced the shock decision to withdraw from the event, citing health issues. However, as it turns out, the announcement was not in isolation, as there were warning signs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yes please, I don’t feel well,” is what Rybakina said to the interviewer during a Canal+ interview. The fact that the World No. made a request to stop while the recording was live is quite telling and, if anything, hinted at more bad news incoming. As it turned out, the concerns were not unfounded, as the Kazakh officially withdrew from the event, citing that her body was not ready for competitive tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” said Rybakina in the official statement. “I’ve had an incredible season, but my body is just not physically ready to compete. I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA Finals is a very special tournament, and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can’t wait to be back in Indian Wells in March!”

While Rybakina did not provide any details about her physical condition, the Kazakh has struggled with injuries this year. The most notable one was the leg injury she sustained during her Cincinnati Open clash against Iga Swiatek, which put her US Open participation in jeopardy. However, with the support of her medical team, the World No. 1 not only made it to New York in time, but also won the title and took the top spot on the WTA Rankings from Sabalenka.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her victory in New York, Rybakina had some inconsistent results, as she lost her first match as the World No. 1 to Alina Charaeeva at the China Open. She skipped the Wuhan Open to take an extended break, following which she made a successful comeback, winning her fourth title of the year at the Ningbo Open. However, her body was once again an impediment, as she could play only one match at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, with the top seed withdrawing from her quarterfinal match against Leylah Fernandez.

This is not the first time that Rybakina has struggled with illness in her career. Back in 2023, the Kazakh had to withdraw from her third-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo at the French Open due to illness. She had an overall successful year in 2023, winning two WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Rome, neither of which she could defend in 2024 because her physical issues prevented her from playing those events. Even at the 2024 US Open, the World No. 1 was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Jessika Ponchet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTA Finals withdrawal will be a tough pill to swallow for Rybakina, as this is the event where she truly started her ascent to No.1 last year. She won the title undefeated, which not only earned her an unprecedented cheque of $5.23 million but also allowed her to use the winning momentum to lift the title at the Australian Open in 2026. Her withdrawal will also mean that the streak of unsuccessful title defenses at the WTA Finals continues, with the event seeing ten different winners in the last ten editions.

This also marks the end of the season for Rybakina, which has by far been the best of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina Had a Stellar 2026 Season

Winning two Majors and getting to No.1- those two stats are enough to signify what a year Rybakina had in 2026. The Kazakh finally realized her true potential on a tennis court this year, as she finally put an end to the reign of Aryna Sabalenka, who had been No.1 for 99 consecutive weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sabalenka-Rybakina rivalry was one of the telling stories of the WTA in 2026. While the Belarusian won the battles at Indian Wells and Miami, Rybakina had the last laugh in the intense three-set battles at the Australian Open and the US Open finals. The Kazakh won four of her six finals this year, improving her Tour-level final record, something she alluded to after her Ningbo Open win.

Moreover, Rybakina had a 10-5 record against Top-10 players that year, showing she was capable of playing at her best against the best. She will be determined to resolve her physical issues and start strong in Australia in 2027, motivated to hold on to the No. 1 ranking.