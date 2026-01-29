Elena Rybakina Makes Honest Admission About Controversial Coach’s Impact Amid Australian Open Success

Elena Rybakina is back in another Grand Slam final. The fifth seed battled past Jessica Pegula in a fiery straight-set win, 6-3, 7-6(7). This marks her third major final and a return to the Top 3 of the WTA rankings for the first time since 2023. It’s been a long road for Rybakina, filled with highs, hurdles, and plenty of noise. Especially the coaching drama that dominated headlines last season.

She was asked about having her coach, Stefano Vukov, back in her box. Last year, the WTA banned him after reports of aggressive behavior surfaced. Despite that, Rybakina stood by him, confident in her belief and loyalty. The two reunited after a brief split. Now, heading into the final, she says she’s grateful for the team around her and the support that kept her steady.

“I think it’s a big help because he knows me the best,” Elena Rybakina admitted. “With his advice on the court during the matches, it definitely makes a difference. Same as my other team members, I think it’s really important. I’m working with Simcich for a long time, fitness coach now.”

“We’ve been working for a bit also with another coach who knows me quite a lot and is really helping me out. So, yeah, definitely the team is really important, and Stefano too in all these results.”

Right now, Elena Rybakina’s player box looks as sharp as her backhand. Alongside her sits longtime coach Stefano Vukov, physiotherapist Stefan Duell, and strength and conditioning coach Aldo Chiari. While not much is known about Duell and Chiari, Vukov has been the one turning heads, both for his impact on Rybakina’s game and for the headlines he’s made off court.

Rybakina and Vukov’s partnership has seen its share of plot twists. They first teamed up in 2019, took a break after the 2024 US Open when Rybakina briefly brought Goran Ivanisevic on board, and then reunited in early 2025. Few duos on tour have sparked as much intrigue as this one.

The story took another wild turn when Vukov was suspended by the WTA in 2025 for a reported breach of the tour’s code of conduct. He was handed a 12-month ban, effectively sidelining him from all WTA events. But by August that year, the suspension was lifted, clearing the way for his comeback. Rybakina, unfazed by the drama, made it clear where she stood when asked about his return during the 2025 US Open.

“I never had any issues with him, so for me it’s just nice to see him in the box,” she said. “We obviously have good communication and we never had [an] issue.”

The numbers prove her point. Rybakina’s rise has been relentless. Last year, she fell in the Australian Open’s fourth round to eventual champion Madison Keys. This time, she flipped the script. Heading into the semifinals, the odds leaned her way. She built on a fierce 41-12 record on hard courts over the past year and two titles to her name.

Now, heading into the finals, she’s ready to face off against Aryna Sabalenka. Although, she does think she’s not in her final form just yet.

Elena Rybakina talks about her improvement at AO

The 26-year-old is flying high after taking down Jessica Pegula in a tense semifinal. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. Pegula, chasing history as the first woman in the Open Era to reach her first two major finals after turning 30, nearly pulled off a late comeback. The 2024 US Open runner-up fought off three match points while serving at 3-5 in the second set and broke Rybakina twice as she tried closing it out at 5-4 and again at 6-5.

In the end, Rybakina’s cool head saw her through. She sealed a knife-edge tiebreak with her sixth ace, then finished the job with her sixth return winner of the day. It was clutch tennis at its finest and a reminder of why she’s one of the most composed players on tour right now.

“Well, they are nice statistics, no doubt,” Elena Rybakina said afterward. “For me, it was essential that I started the tournament, perhaps not in my best form, but I improved match by match. It is also a small success not to have dropped any sets. I think we did a great job with the team so that, maybe not in my absolute best form, but very close to it, I could reach this level here in Australia, in a Grand Slam, and play the final.”

Now the stage is set for a blockbuster finale. The fifth seed takes on Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of 2023’s title clash, where the Belarusian claimed her first Grand Slam in a thrilling duel. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Rybakina is ready to flip the script. Can she rewrite the ending this time? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!