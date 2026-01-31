Elena Rybakina Makes Painful Admission on Doubts That Nearly Derailed Her Career

When Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon back in 2022, she was termed as the next big thing in women’s tennis. Since then, injuries, losses, and some close finishes shook her self-belief. That is, until she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2026 Australian Open and quiet those doubts.

“I always believed that I can come back to the level I was,” said Rybakina in her post-game presser. “We all have ups and downs. Like everyone, I thought maybe I will never be again in the final or even get a trophy, but it’s all about the work.”

“We’ve been putting a lot of work in with the team, and they were also very supportive. In the moments when I was maybe not that positive, they would be helping out on the side. When you getting after some wins, big wins against top players, then you start to believe more, you get more confident,” she added.

This was a special victory for the new world No. 3. She lost the Australian Open final in 2023, bowed out from the French Open quarterfinals back in 2024, and also failed to progress beyond the fourth round in the 2025 US Open.

But playing against Sabalenka for the second time at Melbourne Park, Rybakina nearly repeated her performance in the final from three years ago after winning the first set and letting Sabalenka back in during the second. This time, though, there was no third-set collapse.

But it very nearly happened as she lost serve early on to give Sabalenka a 3-0 lead. But instead of letting the match get away from her, Rybakina dug her heels in and fired back with the same energy that won her the first set after her coach, Stefano Vukov, told her she needed “more energy” when serving at 0-3 down.

She soon broke back twice, and in a stunning reversal of fortunes, wound up serving for the match at five games to Sabalenka’s three. And in typical Rybakina fashion, when she was serving for the championship at 40-30, she fired home an ace to seal the deal.

“I’m happy that being down, I was able to calm myself down, not being frustrated anymore, and just focus on each point,” Rybakina said of her third-set comeback.

Elated after her victory, Rybakina was asked about how her Wimbledon victory stands in comparison to this one. Immediately, she pointed out one major difference.

The triumphant Australian Open winner stated that back in 2022, Wimbledon was the first instance of her reaching the finals of a big stage. Thus, she remained stressed out throughout the tournament. But this time around, Rybakina focused more, slept well, and tried to remain stress-free.

Additionally, she also extended her gratitude towards Vukov, who continues to court controversy in the tennis world.

Elena Rybakina reflects on Vukov’s influence despite past controversies

After securing a win against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal, Rybakina faced American star Jessica Pegula on her road to the Australian Open finale. After a tough fight, Rybakina secured a straight-set win, 6-3, 7-6(7), against Pegula.

Following her win against Pegula, the Kazakhstani star was asked to share her feelings about having her coach Stefano Vukov back in her player box after he was suspended for most of last year by the WTA for breaching its Code of Conduct. The suspension was later lifted upon appeal last August.

“I think it’s a big help because he knows me the best. With his advice on the court during the matches, it definitely makes a difference.” Same as my other team members, I think it’s really important,” said the 26-year-old.

She further added, “I’m working with Simcich for a long time, fitness coach now. We’ve been working for a bit also with another coach who knows me quite a lot and is really helping me out. So, yeah, definitely the team is really important, and Stefano too in all these results.”

Despite the suspension, Rybakina continued to work with Vukov behind the scenes and publicly defended the 38-year-old. Later, after winning the WTA Finals, she even refused to pose for a photo with WTA CEO Portia Archer.

“It was a very unpleasant experience, but I learned a lot from it. I realized who my close people are, whom I can trust. Now I am satisfied with my team. I hope that all this will be left behind and we will only achieve the highest peaks,” said Rybakina after her win at Melbourne Park.