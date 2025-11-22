Elena Rybakina Replaced by a 31-Year-Old After Withdrawing From a Major Event

After Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2025 WTA Finals, fans were excited to see what she would do next. Within days, excitement doubled when she announced she would play in the World Tennis League in India from December 17 to 20. But just as the anticipation rose, it soon deflated.

Hours earlier, the news started circulating that Rybakina had withdrawn from this year’s World Tennis League, an event she has played at twice before. This was supposed to be a big moment because after three years in the UAE, the global tournament had finally shifted to Bengaluru, India. Fans were excited to see her play in India for the first time, so with her withdrawal, the main question arises: who would replace her?

The answer came quickly. She has been replaced by world number 14, Elina Svitolina. The 31-year-old has reached a career high of number 3 in singles and number 108 in doubles. She has won 18 WTA singles titles, including the 2018 WTA Finals, and has reached three major semifinals.

Fans who are waiting to see Rybakina, the current world number five and reigning WTA Finals champion, back in action will have to wait a little longer as the 26-year-old enjoys a well-deserved off-season break.

However, the rest of the lineup remains eye-catching. Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette, and Marta Kostyuk are also part of the event.

The format is exciting too: four teams will play in a round robin featuring men’s singles, women’s singles, and two doubles matches, with the top two teams moving into the final.

But for fans disappointed about Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal, there is still something to look forward to.

Elena Rybakina’s year-end push sets up a massive 2026

Elena Rybakina will return to action at the World Tennis Continental Cup from December 26 to 28 in 2025. Belinda Bencic, Arthur Fils, Wang Xinyu, Zhang Zhizhen, Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek, and Flavio Cobolli are among the many talented players on the field. Additionally, Rybakina could have a great start to the new year thanks to this end-of-season momentum.

She has confirmed her entry for the Brisbane International from 4 to 11 January 2026, a tournament she’s ruled once before. In her very first Brisbane appearance in 2024, she dominated the final and beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 to lift the title.

Then, Elena Rybakina is also scheduled to play the Adelaide International from 12 to 17 January 2026. Madison Keys is the defending champion there, while Rybakina will use the event as a key part of her Australian summer preparation.

And looking at her form, 2026 is shaping up to be her year. She reached the Australian Open final in 2023, finishing runner-up to Sabalenka, and although she has not gone beyond the fourth round outside of that run, her current level strongly hints at a major breakthrough. Add to that the numbers behind her season, and the expectations around her only grow stronger.

With a sharp 59 to 19 win-loss record this season and three singles titles to her name, Elena Rybakina looks set for another big year, as her momentum shows no signs of slowing.