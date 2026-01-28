Elena Rybakina’s Big Serves Meet Jessica Pegula’s Steady Defense in Australian Open Clash

The stakes are sky-high for Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. Chasing her second final in Melbourne, the fifth seed faces America’s Jessica Pegula next. Both players are on fire. Rybakina has stretched her winning streak to 19 tour-level matches since October. For Pegula, the challenge is steep but exciting as she eyes her first shot at the Australian Open final. Can the Kazakh keep her charge going?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rybakina stormed into the semifinals on January 28 with a sizzling win over World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. The fiery clash went her way as she stunned the Pole 7-5, 6-1 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Rybakina caught fire, winning eight of the last nine games to wrap up the 1-hour, 35-minute match and level their rivalry at 6-6. After dropping serve in the opening game, the 2025 WTA ace leader found her groove fast.

Now comes another familiar test. Pegula is no easy opponent, and their head-to-head stands locked at 3-3. The American arrives in sizzling form after taking out compatriot Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. For Rybakina, the key will be to keep the same rhythm and precision that dismantled Swiatek.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can play indoor, you can play outdoor, sun, it can be [a] night match,” Rybakina said with a calm smile after the win. “So all these conditions [are] a bit tricky. I think probably now I’m more calm and going deeper in tournament.”

This is a developing story…