Elena Rybakina’s Coach Slammed as Australian Open Final Tension Boils Over: “So Gross”

As the 2026 Australian Open final unfolds, Elena Rybakina has edged the crowd’s support, likely fueled by her underdog aura against Aryna Sabalenka. Yet the noise has drifted from the baseline to the box. In a surprising twist, Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov has stolen the spotlight, with restless fans shifting their focus from the rallies to the reactions courtside.

Elena Rybakina won the first set 6–4 against four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka in the 2026 Australian Open women’s singles final. It was the first set Sabalenka dropped in the tournament. The match is a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final, which Sabalenka won in three sets.

Despite the strong start, cameras caught Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov shouting and yelling at the Kazakh international several times during the first set.

