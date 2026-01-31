Elena Rybakina’s Controversial Coach Awarded Separate Trophy a Year After Australian Open Ban

Elena Rybakina walked into the Australian Open final as the clear underdog against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, but by the end of the night, she was the one holding the trophy. But while the spotlight was on Rybakina, something else caught fans’ attention, too.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As part of a new Australian Open tradition, the coaches of both the women’s and men’s singles champions now receive trophies on court. So when her longtime coach Stefano Vukov stepped forward to collect his own award, it became a moment of recognition for the 38-year-old who has been by her side since 2019, including during her 2022 Wimbledon title run. Still, his presence hasn’t come without questions.

Vukov remains a controversial figure after serving a six-month suspension in 2025. The WTA had suspended him following allegations that he violated the tour’s code of conduct, with the investigation centered on his behavior toward Rybakina.

ADVERTISEMENT

By August, the suspension was lifted, allowing him to return to the team. And through all the noise and drama, Rybakina has stayed steady, making it clear during the 2025 US Open exactly where she stands when it comes to having him back in her corner.

“I never had any issues with him, so for me it’s just nice to see him in the box,” she said. “We obviously have good communication, and we never had [an] issue.” For her, it’s less about the outside noise and more about trust, comfort, and the connection they’ve built over the years.

Still, even during today’s final, cameras caught a moment that got people talking. In the first set, a set she actually won 6-4 against four-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, Vukov was seen shouting and yelling from the box. It stood out because Rybakina was already in control, yet the intensity from her coach didn’t really match the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans online were quick to react. “Vukov shouting at her when she’s winning… he’s so gross,” one user posted on X, echoing what plenty of viewers seemed to be thinking as the clip made the rounds. But surprisingly, none of that seems to shake Rybakina. Through all the chatter, she continues to stand firmly by him.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina says her coach’s advice made all the difference

During her post-match press conference, one interviewer pointed out how many great moments they’d seen of Rybakina celebrating with her team and mentioned how much work goes on behind the scenes to help her perform at her best. The reporter then asked her to share who, over the years, had played the biggest role in helping her reach the level of success she’s enjoying right now.

Elena Rybakina didn’t hesitate. She started with her longtime coach, Stefano Vukov, saying they’ve been together since 2019 and that it’s been such a long journey she almost can’t believe how much time has passed. She explained that he knows her game inside out and that his advice has always helped her.

“Stephano, my coach. I have been working with him for such a long time already. I don’t even know, from 2019 guys. It was a long period. Definitely his help, and he knows me very well,” Elena Rybakina said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, she mentioned her physio and fitness coach too, making it clear that it’s a full team effort and that she’s genuinely grateful and thankful for all of them.

Right now, her player box looks just as solid as her backhand. Alongside Vukov, she has physiotherapist Stefan Duell and strength and conditioning coach Aldo Chiari supporting her. While Duell and Chiari mostly stay out of the spotlight, Vukov tends to draw the most attention, both for the positive impact he’s had on her game and for the controversies that sometimes follow him off the court.

Still, for Rybakina, the message is simple. “Without these guys, it wouldn’t be possible for sure… last year was not a perfect one, and in the end, we managed to turn it around.” In the end, she said she’s incredibly grateful not just to her core group, but to everyone who supports her behind the scenes, because, as she put it, it’s way more people than most fans ever see.

ADVERTISEMENT

But honestly, controversy aside, it’s hard to ignore just how much Elena Rybakina’s game has taken off since Stefano Vukov returned to her corner. The results really do tell the story. She found her rhythm late in 2025, picking up titles at the Ningbo Open and the WTA Finals, and that confidence clearly carried into Melbourne. By the time the Australian Open rolled around, she looked locked in, and that sharp form showed as she battled her way to the trophy on Saturday.

And the rewards have been huge. Along with the title, Elena Rybakina now walks away $4,150,000 richer, while her win over Sabalenka pushed her record against world No. 1 players to an impressive 60%, according to OptaAce. On top of that, she pocketed a massive 1,760 ranking points, comfortably moving into world No. 3 on the WTA Tour, a strong reminder that she’s right back among the very best in the game.