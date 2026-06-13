Elena Rybakina’s Scary Queen’s Moment Leaves Fans Concerned Ahead of Wimbledon: “Paid the Price”

Fans rightly pointed out that this has not been the first instance of slipping at Queens. In one of the most high-profile matches, Victoria Mboko slipped on the surface while running and injured her knee. The injury had long-term implications, as it ended Serena Williams’ doubles campaign on her return while also knocking Mboko out of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

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Alexandra Eala has also fallen victim to the slippery grass, taking a tumble during one of her matches. Fortunately for the Filipino player, the incident did not result in any injuries.

Imago April 27, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts against Anastasia Potapova of Austria during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 27, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20260427_zaa_a181_631 Copyright: xDennisxAgyemanx

As for the match, it was one where the momentum shifted with each set. The opening set was tightly contested, with both players holding serve deep into the set before Boulter secured the decisive break and closed it out 7-5. Rybakina, one of the Tour’s standout performers this season, responded emphatically in the second set, cruising to a 6-2 win to level the match.

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The deciding set was another closely fought battle, but it was Boulter who earned the crucial break and went on to claim a 6-4 victory. The key difference proved to be the Brit’s composure under pressure, as she saved 12 of the 14 break points she faced.

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While fans on social media did not read too much into Rybakina’s loss, many were concerned by the fall the Kazakh suffered during the match.

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Fans express their concern over Elena Rybakina’s scary moment at Queens

Yes, the concern for the 26-year-old was genuine, as we have seen in previous instances. That’s exactly what this fan pointed out.

“Elena was lucky with that slip & fall. Her team probably has the best physical trainer & physiotherapist on tour. As it happened, I thought of Baptiste Mboko’s disasters & her season is maybe over. Her play suggested she was in a protective mode on her footing & she’s paid the price!” the fan wrote.

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On May 27, the scenes that followed Hailey Baptiste’s injury left everyone with their hearts in their mouths. During the first set of her second-round matchup against Wang Xiyu, the 24-year-old’s knee buckled while she was hitting a forehand, causing her to fall to the clay. What followed was a scream as she quickly clutched her knee. Even her father, Qasim, who was watching the match from the stands, ran onto the court to comfort her.

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Soon after, the medical team attended to Baptiste, and chair umpire Marija Cicak had to escort her father back to the stands. Baptiste was then placed in a wheelchair and taken off the court. A week later, she underwent surgery and is already on the road to recovery.

And sure, Rybakina may have played cautiously and ended up losing the match, but what’s more important is staying healthy for the upcoming Grand Slam event. Wimbledon is scheduled to take place over 14 days, from June 29 to July 12, 2026.

Moving on, another fan expressed concern after watching the video of the fall

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“The legs bended awkwardly, scary moment… hope nothing serious,” the fan wrote.

Another fan hoped the fall did not cause serious injury, citing the need for knee support for the Kazakh:

“Injury-free is all we need; otherwise, like Mboko, she may need knee support.”

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Rybakina is scheduled to play at the Berlin Open next week in a packed draw that includes Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. However, one fan pointed out that a week off and a precautionary MRI might benefit her for the rest of the season.

“She needs to pull out of Berlin and get an MRI, falling on grass but ‘slipping’ while standing still bc the knee gave out? She’s not ok,” the fan remarked.

Tennis in 2026 has been more physically demanding than ever, with grueling baseline rallies and players relying on their athleticism to cover the court more effectively. However, attempting to do the same on grass can be a recipe for disaster because of the nature of the surface and the brevity of the grass-court season, which gives players little time to adjust.

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“They gotta do something about this damn grass. The more explosive the game gets with changing directions, split steps, stop/starts, this will keep happening,” the fan wrote.

Rybakina has been in rip-roaring form in 2026, having won the Australian Open. The Kazakh’s game style makes her a genuine contender at Wimbledon, and fans will hope she will be fit enough to be there at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.