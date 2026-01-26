Elena Rybakina Sends Clear Message Ahead of Iga Swiatek Australian Open Clash

Elena Rybakina is thinking big at the Australian Open. The World No.5 is on a roll, winning every match in straight sets so far. But her next opponent is a tricky one. She faces Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, their 12th head-to-head clash. Right now, Iga leads 6-5, but Rybakina won their last meeting at the WTA Finals before taking the crown. Still, Elena knows better than to take it easy.

On Monday, the 26-year-old breezed through her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens, sealing a 6-1, 6-3 win in an hour and 17 minutes. Her stats were stunning. Ten aces, four of nine break points converted, 30 points won on return, and eight service holds. But facing Swiatek in the quarters will be no walk in the park.

“We played many times,” Elena Rybakina said to the press. “I know I need to stay aggressive and go for my shots. When we played here I think it was also hot. So the ball was flying. We will see what’s gonna be the conditions and who’s gonna win. But definitely, the focus for me is my serve and to stay aggressive. We’ll see what’s gonna happen.”

Rybakina knows Melbourne well. She was a finalist here in 2023, falling to then-No.5 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who went on to win the title twice in a row. Last year, she reached the fourth round before bowing out to eventual champion Madison Keys. This time, she’s back with sharper intent and stronger form.

Her path to the quarters has been clean and commanding with wins over Kaja Juvan, Varvara Gracheva, Tereza Valentova, and 21st seed Elise Mertens. Not only has she not dropped a set, but she’s excelled in other stats too.

Elena Rybakina started January 26 tied for sixth in total aces. By the end of her match, she shot up the ranks. Ten more against Mertens took her tally to 24, putting her right behind the leader. With Wang Xinyu stuck at 27 after falling to Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16, Rybakina now has a real chance to steal the ace crown in her next match.

But it wasn’t just her serve doing the damage. Her return game was on fire. She punished Mertens’ second serve without mercy. The Belgian landed only 47% of her first serves, and that gave Rybakina room to dictate. Once she found her rhythm on return, Mertens had no answers.

The fifth seed’s serving stats told the story. She landed 66% (32/49) of first serves and won 72% (23/32) of those points. On her second serve, she claimed 71% (12/17). Ten aces, one double fault, 32 winners, and 22 unforced errors. She converted four of nine break points and took six of 11 at the net. Precision met power.

So it looks like the World No.2 could face a tough challenge. Although, don’t count the Pole out just yet.

Swiatek reveals her thoughts on facing Elena Rybakina

The World No.2 came out firing at the Rod Laver Arena, showing no mercy to Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. She stormed through 6-0, 6-3, wrapping up what felt like a masterclass to another quarterfinals. When asked about improving her H2H with Rybakina at the qaurterfianls, Iga kept it real.

“I wouldn’t say head-to-head matters, because even when one of us was winning, it was always a tight match, or she beat me easy,” Swiatek said about her quarterfinal with Elena Rybakina. “Doesn’t matter, doesn’t make sense to overanalyse who won the last ones or how it has been looking. Every match is a different story.”

She knows the challenge ahead. “Every match she’s been a tough opponent, and her tennis for sure is great. I need to be 100 percent ready and go for it and use my experience and also the knowledge from previous matches,” Swiatek added.

On one hand, Swiatek’s best result at Melbourne Park has been reaching the semifinals twice, once last year and originally in 2019. She’s yet to break through to the final, but this time she’s chasing her maiden Australian Open crown, a title that would complete her Career Slam. The Pole already boasts six Grand Slam titles: four French Opens, along with triumphs at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Still, as the two players mention, the match could reveal anything. Will Elena Rybakina be able to take down the World No.2 once again and possible win her second Grand Slam title? Share your thoughts in the comments below!