Elena Rybakina Shows Off New Car; Recalls ‘Pity’ Moment, & More

As the 2024 season ended, Elena Rybakina chose an unconventional offseason, earning her driver’s license before finally taking her Porsche supercar for its first spin, the very prize she had won in Stuttgart. The moment carried quiet triumph, blending achievement with long-delayed joy. Yet it also stirred reflection, as she looked back at the sting of winning before, but being unable to drive it then.

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After defeating Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday at the Stuttgart Open, Elena Rybakina reflected on a full-circle moment during her post-match press conference. She was asked whether it felt different to win the car this time, now that she could actually drive it.

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“Yeah, two years ago it was a pity that I had to go in the passenger seat instead of driving the car (smiling). And now it was just really nice.” The response captured both humor and satisfaction.

Back in 2024, Rybakina had defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final. It was a dominant performance that secured her the title. As per tradition in Stuttgart, winners receive a Porsche and take it for a celebratory drive on the court. It is one of the most unique trophy ceremonies in tennis.

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However, that year came with an unusual twist. Rybakina did not yet have a driver’s license.

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Unable to take the wheel herself, she had to sit in the passenger seat. A Porsche representative drove the car around the court instead, turning a celebratory moment into a slightly awkward one.

Last year, she did not defend her Stuttgart title. But this time, she returned and reclaimed the crown in style. When asked whether she would keep this year’s car or sell it, considering she already owns one, she was clear. “No, I will definitely keep it (smiling), enjoy the car.”

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She also acknowledged that the car would not just be for her. “Well, I’m not the one who is driving. I have a huge team, family. I think we’re all gonna enjoy.”

At the same time, she admitted that her schedule limits such pleasures. “It’s pity that we are so much on tour that you cannot really stay home longer and enjoy cars, but when the season will end, definitely that’s something I’m gonna do.”

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Her journey with driving had already begun earlier. Speaking at the United Cup 2025, she shared her excitement after earning her license.

“I got my driver’s license, so that a good thing. That’s what I said earlier this year that this is one of the goals like outside of the court. So I’m really happy. Yeah, I enjoyed some car rides already,” the the Kazakh said.

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During that moment, her teammate, Alexander Shevchenko, added a light-hearted interruption. “Ask her which car she was driving for the first time?” Rybakina responded with a smile. “It was a Porsche Cayenne. Yeah, it was nice.”

This time in Stuttgart, things felt different. She posed with her new yellow Porsche and finally drove it herself on court, completing the moment she had once missed.

With another car heading home from Stuttgart, she also marked a strong return to winning ways. The title came in the absence of Aryna Sabalenka, further strengthening her position on tour.

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Elena Rybakina shares humorous update on Porsche she couldn’t drive after 2024 victory

Elena Rybakina returned to the Stuttgart tournament this year as the top seed. She opened her campaign with a solid 6-3, 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider. After the match, the conversation quickly shifted to a lighter topic. It revisited a memorable moment from her previous title run.

“In 2024, you won a Porsche here but couldn’t drive it. You didn’t have a license. What’s the update?” one of the interviewers asked the 26-year-old. The question drew smiles from both sides.

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She responded with a sense of pride and humor. “Well, winning the tournament gave me a good push to finally take my exams and get a drivers license. I have the driver’s license. I’m enjoying the car. I’m enjoying the rides when I’m doing my preseason. We’re always on tour so I’m missing a bit this driving. It’s been amazing. Super happy to be back.”

That moment reflected how things had changed for her since 2024. What was once an awkward celebration had now turned into a complete experience. This year, she did more than just enjoy the ride. She went on to win the title again at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The victory also marked a unique milestone in her career. Rybakina had previously won 12 titles at 12 different tournaments. With her latest triumph, that pattern was finally broken. She won the same event twice for the first time, defeating Karolina Muchova in one hour and 18 minutes.

Her path to the trophy, however, was not entirely straightforward. She had to dig deep in the quarterfinals to stay alive. In a three-hour battle, she saved two match points against Leylah Fernandez to reach the semifinals. That match tested both her resilience and composure.

By the end of the week, she looked back to her dominant best. She closed out the tournament strongly to secure her 13th WTA singles title and her second of 2026. The win also improved her finals record to 13-12. It further strengthened her hold on the World No. 2 ranking.

She has also now become just the fourth active player to claim five or more WTA titles across multiple surfaces, joining Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina, and Iga Swiatek. More importantly, it pushed her to the top of the Race to Riyadh standings. She moved ahead of Aryna Sabalenka for the time being.

Now, as she heads to the Madrid Open, the focus shifts again. The question remains whether she can carry this momentum forward and challenge for another title before Rome.