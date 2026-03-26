Elena Rybakina Shuts Down Coach Mid-Match as Jessica Pegula Reigns in Miami

Elena Rybakina stormed into the semifinals of the Miami Open with a gritty 2–6, 6–3, 6–4 comeback over Jessica Pegula, marking her third appearance at this stage and reinforcing her strong season. She now prepares for a high-stakes clash with Aryna Sabalenka. However, the win was far from smooth, as she was involved in a heated on-court exchange with coach Stefano Vukov.

The moment came in the first set with Jessica Pegula leading 5–2. Stefano Vukov stepped in with loud instructions from the box. His voice was clearly heard during the broadcast. “Elena, play ‘miner’ tennis. It works. Show character. Hit that ball!” he shouted. Elena Rybakina was already struggling at that point. The pressure was building quickly.

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Rybakina reacted immediately. She turned toward her box in visible frustration. It was a rare emotional response from her. “You see, it doesn’t work! What are you talking about?!” she fired back. The exchange showed her growing frustration. The match was slipping away at that moment.

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The incident briefly changed the energy on the court. Rybakina still lost the opening set. However, something shifted after that moment. From the second set, her level improved. She became more consistent on serve. She also reduced Pegula’s control in rallies.

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Rybakina did not lose a single service game after that. She saved four break points. Slowly, she took full control of the match. The win continues her strong record at the Miami Open. She reached the final here in 2023 and 2024. She lost those finals to Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins.

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Now, she prepares to face Aryna Sabalenka. It will be a rematch of the Indian Wells final. Sabalenka won that meeting earlier this season. Rybakina remains near the top of the rankings. However, she still trails Sabalenka by more than 2,000 points. The gap remains significant.

Results in Miami and the clay swing will be crucial. They could define the ranking battle. Every match now carries weight.

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And tension with Vukov is not new. Fans have seen similar moments before. Their dynamic has often been intense on court.

Elena Rybakina had a heated dispute with Stefano Vukov in the Dubai Tennis Championships

Just last month, Elena Rybakina appeared to have a disagreement with her coach Stefano Vukov. The moment came before her mid-match withdrawal at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The situation quickly drew attention.

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Rybakina was playing a third-round match. Her opponent was Antonia Ruzic. She retired due to physical issues. The score stood at 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 in Ruzic’s favour. It happened early in the deciding set.

Rybakina called for the physio. This came after she lost serve in the opening game of the final set. Her condition had clearly worsened. She explained her symptoms directly: “pain in the legs” and “nausea.” Her words reflected clear discomfort.

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She then added more detail. “It was just a heavy head, I didn’t sleep well since yesterday. So I’m going to stop.” The decision was firm.

The physio asked to assess her. Rybakina refused further checks. “No, because I know what it is, it’s just really tiredness and pain in the legs. So I don’t see the reason to continue.”

Before retiring, she looked toward her box. She made a cross gesture and waved her hand. She also shook her head, showing her decision was final. Vukov reacted from the sidelines. He appeared animated and questioned her choice. He seemed to say, “What are you doing?” though the exchange was not clearly heard.

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The disagreement was visible despite the lack of audio. Their body language told the story. It showed tension between the player and the coach. A similar pattern had appeared earlier. At the Australian Open final in 2026, the focus shifted again. Vukov’s actions drew attention away from the match.

Even when Rybakina was winning, the tension remained. It created distractions on a big stage. The spotlight moved beyond the court. Now, his animated presence has resurfaced again. His gestures seemed to spark a reaction.

The question now is simple. Can that same energy help her against Aryna Sabalenka again this season? The answer may define her next step at Miami.