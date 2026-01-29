Elena Rybakina Speaks Out on Team’s Reaction After Stress Boils Over at Australian Open

Elena Rybakina surged into her third Grand Slam final, and her first in three years, with a 6-3, 7-6(7) win over Jessica Pegula at the Australian Open. The straight-sets scoreline looked routine after a flawless run to the semifinals. But tension spiked in the second-set tiebreak, where two saved set points drew sharp reactions from Rybakina’s box, revealing how tight the battle truly was.

Speaking in her post-match interview, Elena Rybakina was asked if the second set felt stressful for her team. She answered honestly. “I don’t think it was a little bit for my team. It was really, really stressful.” Her reaction summed up the tension inside the stadium.

Rybakina then explained why the tiebreak carried extra weight. “I had an epic tiebreak here a couple of years ago, and I lost it. I think it was the longest women’s tiebreak played. A little flashback came you know?” she said.

She was referring to her second-round match at the 2024 Australian Open against Anna Blinkova. That contest ended in the longest tiebreak in Grand Slam singles history. Blinkova eventually won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20).

This time, the outcome was different. Rybakina held her nerve when it mattered most. “But, yeah, Super Happy that in the end, it turned my way and looking forward to play on Saturday,” she added.

