After a record-breaking 2026 season in which she won two Grand Slam titles, Elena Rybakina has already set her goals for the upcoming year. She is currently the World No. 1 with 8,099 points and won four titles during the season, including the Australian Open and the US Open. Having clinched the Wimbledon title in 2022, the Kazakh only needs to win one more major to complete a Career Grand Slam. And that is exactly what she has set her sights on for the 2027 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Of course, having already won three Grand Slams, I would love to win Roland Garros, though that is an extremely difficult task,” she said during a press conference on Saturday, November 28. “I hope to get closer to ‌that ⁠goal next year. ⁠As for my ranking, I’ll pay less attention to it moving forward. Since I’ve already achieved the goal of reaching the world number one spot, my main focus now is winning Grand Slams and performing consistently at all the major tournaments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Having never gotten past the quarterfinals in her eight previous appearances at Roland Garros, Rybakina admitted that she wants to achieve a strong result at the tournament next year. Instead of thinking about defending her titles, she is solely fixated on doing better in Paris.

“Looking ahead to next year, I certainly won’t be fixated on the need to defend titles. I always want to win, but achieving a strong result at Roland Garros is the more compelling goal,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Rybakina has a win-loss record of 17-7 at the French Open. She reached the quarterfinals in the 2021 and 2024 editions, but was knocked out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Jasmine Paolini, respectively. Her latest result at the Grand Slam was quite disappointing, as she suffered a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 defeat against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round.

Zuma June 1, 2025, Paris, France, France: Elena RYBAKINA of Kazakhstan looks dejected during the eighth day of Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAm308 20250601_zsp_m308_017 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

The Roland Garros is undoubtedly Rybakina’s weakest Grand Slam. She has more wins in every other major, and her performances have also been substantially better. Clay courts don’t seem to be the problem here, as the 27-year-old has won five titles on the surface, including the Rome Masters in 2023. Things just don’t seem to work out for the Kazakh when she competes at the French Open. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to change that next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, the Australian swing will be crucial for Rybakina, as she can very well lose the No. 1 spot in January. Mirra Andreeva is breathing down her neck and has drastically cut down the point deficit with her triumph at the WTA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elena Rybakina’s ranking remains under jeopardy as Mirra Andreeva has closed down the gap

Andreeva currently sits second with 7,806 points, just 293 points behind Rybakina’s tally. The Russian has got here after producing some superb results in the final few tournaments of the season. She reached the final of the China Open, where local hero Qinwen Zheng got the better of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Andreeva then went on to dominate in her debut campaign at the WTA Finals, winning the tournament undefeated and without dropping a set. This triumph saw her overtake Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings and become the main contender to surpass Rybakina for the top spot.

With her ranking being under serious threat, Rybakina can’t afford to miss tournaments in the Australian swing. Fortunately, her condition seems to have gotten much better than it was during the WTA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

She withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness, which is likely to have healed by now. The Kazakh also hosted a youth tennis masterclass in Almaty on Saturday and was pretty active. She is expected to begin her season at the Brisbane International, which will begin on January 3.