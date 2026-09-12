Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Net Worth in 2026: Who Is Richer? Career Earnings, Prize Money & Endorsements

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have become two of the most dangerous forces in women’s tennis. Their powerful games have produced some memorable battles, with both players also building impressive Grand Slam résumés and establishing themselves among the sport’s elite. But while they have often looked evenly matched on the court, their success off it has translated into very different financial fortunes. So, how do Sabalenka and Rybakina compare when it comes to net worth and career earnings?

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What is Elena Rybakina’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elena Rybakina has an estimated net worth of $20 million as of 2026, following her recent title runs. Most of her wealth comes directly from tournament prize money and major equipment sponsorships.

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Her bank account grew quickly after she won Wimbledon in 2022, becoming the first player representing Kazakhstan to lift a Grand Slam trophy. She took home an even larger prize in late 2025, winning a record $5.235 million check for going undefeated at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Adding her second major title at the 2026 Australian Open pushed her personal savings and career earnings to brand-new heights.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s Net Worth in 2026?

Aryna Sabalenka has an estimated net worth of $22 million in 2026. Her fortune is built on years of winning titles at the highest level of the WTA Tour and landing lucrative deals with global brands.

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Sabalenka has stayed near the top of women’s tennis for several seasons. Her back-to-back Australian Open titles, multiple US Open victories, and long stretches as the world number one player have produced massive tournament payouts. Combined with her big-money contracts outside of tennis, she has built one of the strongest financial portfolios among active female athletes.

How much have Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina earned from tennis?

Both players have collected tens of millions of dollars from tournaments, but Sabalenka holds a sizable advantage in overall career prize money.

As per her ATP Profile, Sabalenka has earned more than $50.4 million in career prize money, putting her in the top ten on the all-time WTA earnings list. Her most profitable year came in 2025, when she won four singles titles, reached nine finals, and set a single-season WTA record by earning over $15 million in tournament payouts.

Rybakina has crossed the $30 million mark in career prize money. Her biggest single tournament payday came at the 2025 WTA Finals, where her perfect 5-0 record earned her $5.235 million. In 2026, both players have continued to dominate, each picking up over $5 million in prize money before the end of the summer.

Earnings Category Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Career Prize Money ~$50,400,000 ~$30,000,000 2025 Prize Money $15,008,519 ~$6,800,000 2026 Prize Money $5,247,378 $5,379,335

How much do Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina make from endorsements?

Aryna Sabalenka earns an estimated $9 million every year from commercial deals and brand partnerships. Her lead sponsor is Nike, which provides her clothing and shoes on the court, while Wilson supplies her Blade 98 racquets. She is also a global ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet and has worked with brands like Whoop, Master & Dynamic, and Oakberry, where she even launched her own signature açaí bowl. Her bold personality and active social media presence have made her a top pick for premium companies.

Elena Rybakina makes between $3 million and $4 million per year from endorsements. Her primary sponsor is Yonex, which covers everything on the court, including her racquets, shoes, and clothing. She also has deals with Red Bull, the luxury car brand Lexus, and Kazakh companies such as KAZ Minerals and Bank RBK. While Rybakina is known for having a quieter personality during interviews, her steady run of Grand Slam finals has brought in higher-paying commercial partners each season.

Who is Richer: Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina?

Aryna Sabalenka is richer than Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka has an estimated net worth of $22 million in 2026, while Rybakina’s net worth sits at $20 million. The difference in wealth comes down to time spent at the top and off-court sponsorship power. Sabalenka broke through on the pro tour earlier and has collected over $20 million more in career prize money than Rybakina. On top of that, Sabalenka’s high-profile deals with Nike and Audemars Piguet bring in more than double the sponsorship revenue Rybakina earns each year.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have established themselves as multi-millionaire champions at the very top of professional tennis. While Sabalenka currently holds the lead in career earnings and endorsement value, Rybakina’s growing list of Grand Slam titles suggests their financial gap could narrow significantly in the years ahead.