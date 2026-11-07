Elena Rybakina Withdraws From 2026 WTA Finals, Cites Medical Issue

Defending champion and World No. 1 Elena Rybakina will not be a part of the upcoming WTA Finals. An illness has resulted in her withdrawing on the eve of the tournament. Rybakina will be hugely disappointed to miss the year-end tournament, as the 2026 season was a major success for her. She recently secured her fourth title of the year at the Ningbo Open. Though the Kazakh’s departure was quite sudden, the WTA has already named her replacement for the event.

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Marta Kostyuk will be participating in the WTA Finals as a replacement for Rybakina. She was already an alternate for the tournament and has now been called up to fill the remaining place. Now she will be the one taking on Linda Noskova on the first day of the event.

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Doubts were creeping around Rybakina’s participation in the WTA Finals ever since she pulled out of her match against Leylah Fernandez at the Japan Open last week. The 27-year-old has confirmed that she isn’t fit enough to compete and will need to rest so that she can recover in time for the start of the 2027 season.

“I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” she said in a statement. “I’ve had an incredible season, but my body is just not physically ready to compete. I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA Finals is a very special tournament, and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can’t wait to be back in Indian Wells in March!”

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This withdrawal can jeopardize Rybakina’s No. 1 spot on the rankings. She will drop 1500 points because of being the defending champion. Aryna Sabalenka could reach very close to her points tally by the time of the 2027 Australian Open. The Belarusian currently has 6,485 points while Rybakina stands clear at the top with 8,099 points.

Imago Elena Rybakina KAZ jubelt nach dem Sieg, Jubel, Freude, Emotion, Endspiel, Final, US Open Championships, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA . *** Elena Rybakina KAZ celebrates after her victory celebration, joy, emotion, championship match, final, U.S. Open Championships, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

The World No. 1’s replacement, Kostyuk, finished tenth in the race to the WTA Finals with 3,910 points. Though Iga Swiatek finished ahead of her with 4,188 points, she wasn’t given the opportunity to participate because of injury issues. Notably, the Pole ended her season early due to a left thigh injury and, hence, wouldn’t have been able to compete.

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Kostyuk will be a part of Group A, which consists of Noskova, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula. The other group includes Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova. While Kostyuk would be pleased to get the chance to participate in the tournament for the first time, it is safe to say that her form and fitness are quite concerning.

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Marta Kostyuk has struggled with physical problems for the last few months

The Ukrainian has won just one match in her last three tournaments. She was eliminated in the opening rounds at both the Wuhan Open and Ningbo Open by Maria Sakkari and Ekaterina Alexandrova, respectively.

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There are also concerns regarding her fitness, as she retired from her match against Alexandrova after losing the first set 6-4. This withdrawal came due to a recurring right wrist injury, which has bothered Kostyuk since the North American swing.

She had to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the China Open due to the same reason. Kostyuk had recently stated that the injury will need some time to heal fully.

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“The pain in my wrist came back, and as much as I want to keep playing, I know I need to give it more time to recover,” she wrote on Instagram after retiring against Alexandrova. “Hoping to be back on court soon. Thank you for your support! See you next year, Asia!”

This injury has played a big role in the decline of her form and could pose a problem again as she prepares for the WTA Finals. Noskova can provide a tough challenge to Kostyuk in her opening fixture of the tournament.

The Czech leads the H2H record by 2-1 and defeated Kostyuk at both Wimbledon and the US Open earlier this season. While the momentum may seem to be with Noskova, she can’t afford to make the mistake of underestimating an experienced player like Kostyuk.