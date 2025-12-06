11-Time Slam Champion Finally Reveals Who Among Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, & Rafael Nadal Is the Best

For more than twenty years, an incredible group of three athletes changed the game of tennis. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, often referred to as the “Big 3,” really took over men’s singles with a level of excellence we hadn’t seen before. Between 2003 and 2023, they racked up an impressive 66 Grand Slam titles, holding the world number one ranking for almost twenty years and keeping a whole generation of top players from reaching the sport’s biggest prize.

Their time was marked by legendary rivalries and unforgettable matches, sparking one of the sport’s most passionate debates: among these three giants, who really is the greatest of all time?

A seasoned voice, one that knows success, has given a clear judgment. According to Express, tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who won eleven Grand Slam titles, shared his thoughts in an interview, saying, “First Djokovic, then Nadal and Federer, tied.” This ranking isn’t just a personal take; it’s a conclusion based on a thorough peer review—one icon assessing the others from the unique viewpoint of a champion who has reached those same heights.

Borg had an amazing career, but he retired at just 26, which makes you wonder how many more majors he could have snagged. It really adds a special touch to his respect for the long-lasting success of the current trio. Borg’s decision to place Novak Djokovic at the top is backed by the solid, undeniable stats that shape his career.

Djokovic holds the all-time record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles with 24. He’s spent an impressive 428 weeks as the world number one, wrapped up eight seasons as the year-end number one, and has the record for ATP Masters 1000 titles with 40.

Well, Djokovic really stands out when you look at all the stats in the sport, which backs up Borg’s claim that he’s at the top all by himself. So, recently, an ATP pro opened up about where he sees himself in relation to the big 3 of tennis.

His verdict on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his thoughts on this pipe dream of wanting to compete with prime Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, saying, “I would’ve loved to be able to face the Big 3 in their prime and feel what the players experienced when they were up against them. It couldn’t happen—I was born in 2003 and couldn’t make it in time.”

The Spaniard was born in the same year Federer snagged his first Wimbledon title. He’s only been able to watch their prime years from afar, which makes his own accomplishments against them later in their careers even more remarkable. Still, it leaves him pondering what a real clash of eras would have been like.

Even so, Alcaraz has set a big and clear goal for his career, one that’s really inspired by the legends he didn’t get to face when they were at their best. He said, “At the end of my career, my goal is to be able to sit at the same table as them.”

Alcaraz then shared his thoughts on this mindset, saying, “I think I can do it; if I thought I wasn’t capable, there wouldn’t be goals, there wouldn’t be ambition, there wouldn’t be anything. That’s something important—I think I can achieve it.” For the Spaniard, ambition really drives his career, and his confidence is what keeps it going.