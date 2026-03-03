Elina Svitolina Details Indian Wells Ordeal Amid Doping Test and No Racket Chaos

Essentials Inside The Story Elina Svitolina's Indian Wells campaign began with lost luggage, missing rackets, and a sleepless arrival

Her scorching 2026 run has pushed her back among the elite

Her chapter carries deeper meaning, shaped by motherhood, and a mindset that feels stronger than ever

Red-hot on court (in 2026) but scrambling off it – Elina Svitolina has endured a chaotic start to her Indian Wells campaign. The Ukrainian star arrived in California for the BNP Paribas Open riding a wave of momentum in 2026. But before hitting a single ball in Tennis Paradise, she found herself dealing with a string of unexpected setbacks.

Svitolina offered fans a candid glimpse into her rocky arrival via Instagram. Sharing a selfie, she wrote: “How’s your trip so far?” before listing the challenges: “No luggage. No clothes. No rackets. Jet lag. Doping test at 6 am.”

For a player preparing for a WTA 1000 event, missing gear and sleepless nights are far from ideal. Yet, if her form this season is anything to go by, Svitolina has shown she can handle adversity.

The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers on tour this year. She opened her season by lifting the ASB Classic title in January, before powering into the semifinals of the Australian Open. Her Melbourne run included statement wins over Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva before she was eventually stopped by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

After a surprise early loss in Doha, Elina Svitolina quickly regained rhythm, reaching the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Along the way, she once again defeated Gauff and also overcame Belinda Bencic. Her 2026 record now stands at an impressive 15-3.

The 2025 season didn’t end the way she would’ve wanted, but 2026 has already offered a lot to the Ukrainian. Seeded ninth in Indian Wells, Svitolina enters the tournament with confidence built on results, even if her arrival has been anything but smooth.

Imago Australian Open – Melbourne Elina Svitolina UKR during her quarter final round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 27, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Jet lag can fade. Luggage can be replaced. Rackets can be restrung. If her form carries over from Melbourne and Dubai, the real focus will soon shift back to the baseline – where Elina Svitolina has looked sharp, composed, and dangerous. The start may have been chaotic, but her season so far suggests she won’t let a few off-court hiccups derail her Sunshine Swing ambitions.

Elina Svitolina’s incredible start in 2026 has pushed her back into the Top 10

Elina Svitolina ended the 2025 season ranked 14th in the world. But an impressive start in 2026 has now forced her into the Top 10. She is currently ranked 9th in the world. Previously, when asked about her ranking jump during her on-court interview, Svitolina couldn’t hide her satisfaction.

“Not bad, not bad at all,” Elina Svitolina said. “Always been my dream to come back in the Top 10 after maternity leave; that’s always been my goal.”

It was a deeply personal milestone. Svitolina welcomed her daughter, Skai, in October 2022 with her husband, Gael Monfils. The Ukrainian has often spoken about the physical and mental challenges of returning to the tour after childbirth, making this ranking resurgence all the more meaningful.

While her Melbourne run ended in the semifinals against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, the bigger takeaway was Svitolina’s evolving mindset. The loss marked another tough chapter in Grand Slam semifinals – she has now fallen short in all eight sets she has contested at that stage. But rather than frustration, her words reflected perspective.

“Before, this was a very sensitive topic,” Svitolina joked during an interview with TENNIS.” When you’re very young, and you’ve been Top 3 for a couple of years, and you’re a favorite for a Grand Slam, but you never make it, it’s very tough. It’s tough when you come close, play a couple semifinals, and have some chances; you think you can make it, but then you don’t. But I think after giving birth and having different perspectives, I accepted this idea that I am ok to live my life after tennis and not having won a Grand Slam.”

She further added, “I’ve still had a very solid career on my shoulders, and I did my very best. If it happens at the end of my career, ok, amazing. But if not, it’s also an amazing career. I just have to accept it, and after all, it’s not only about tennis at the end of the day.”

Elina Svitolina’s 2026 surge is about more than rankings. It represents resilience – a return to the sport’s highest tier after stepping away to start a family. Her consistency this season has reminded fans why she was once a mainstay inside the Top 3. For now, the numbers tell their own story: back in the Top 10, back in contention, and playing some of her best tennis with a renewed sense of purpose. A long run at Indian Wells will strengthen her position inside the Top 10. How far do you think she can go in this tournament?