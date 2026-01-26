Elina Svitolina Gears Up for Tough Coco Gauff Task Amid Brutal Australian Open Conditions

Elina Svitolina continued her impressive run at the Australian Open with a commanding straight-sets win over Mirra Andreeva, setting up a blockbuster QF clash against world number 3 Coco Gauff. This will be their fourth meeting, and guess what? The American currently has a 2-1 edge over Svitolina. Although Svitolina has yet to drop a set in this tournament, Gauff will enter this contest after a hard-fought three-set win over Karolina Muchova (6-1, 3-6, 6-3). What did the Ukrainian say about her next challenge?

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated match, Svitolina emphasized preparation and adaptability as key factors. “I have to speak with my coach about the plan that I have to execute. We had some tough matches, tough battles. I think maybe the last 2 were in 3 sets. We played in the final of Auckland a couple of years back. We also played at the US Open. We both know each other’s game.” Having said that, the world number 12 also raised an issue that has been the talk of the town in Melbourne for the last few days: extreme heat.

Showcasing her concern with the harsh weather conditions, Elina Svitolina added, “For me, it’s important tomorrow to work on a few things, speak with my coach, and be ready for the extreme heat as well. We’ll not only be playing against each other but also against the conditions.” The Australian Open is once again battling extreme heat, with soaring temperatures turning matches into tests of physical endurance and safety. We’ve already seen players like Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys, and a few others opening up on this issue; now, Svitolina also raises her concern.

Tournament organizers have activated heat policies, adjusted schedules, and even suspended play as Melbourne’s summer intensifies. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if harsh weather conditions play a significant role in deciding the fate of this epic QF duel. Coco Gauff is into her third straight AO QF, marking her 10th career Slam QF, and she boasts a 7-1 record in 2026 so far. On the other side, Svitolina’s 6-2, 6-4 victory over world number 7, Mirra Andreeva, in the R16 secured her place in her 14th Grand Slam QF appearance.

Since Elina Svitolina‘s Grand Slam debut in 2012, only Serena Williams (21), Simona Halep (16), and Aryna Sabalenka (15) have reached more major quarterfinals. Svitolina is currently on a nine-match winning streak. Can she extend it to ten with a win against Gauff? Time will tell. But what else did she say in her post-match interview?

Elina Svitolina shares thoughts about her performance in the R16

Elina Svitolina delivered a statement win at the AO, taking down Mirra Andreeva in straight sets within 1 hour and 23 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. After the match, the Ukrainian star reflected on the emotional intensity of the contest.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m very, very pleased with the performance tonight, and I had to really put up a fight and fight until the very last point. It was an extremely nerve-wracking match, and I was very happy with the way I held myself.”

Svitolina will now be playing at her fourth AO QF. This win against Andreeva also improved her record against Top 10 opponents at Slams to 7-14, with another chance to build on that tally in the next round. The last time she met Coco Gauff was in the third round of the 2024 US Open. The American won that in three sets. But after the match, Gauff admitted, “Every time I play Elina, she’s a fighter. I knew I had to bring my best tennis.” Surely, with the form Svitolina has been in (already winning a title – ASB Classic, in 2026), Gauff once again needs to bring out her A-game.

For Elina Svitolina, this match is like another opportunity to go far in the tournament. She wants to put more focus on her recovery and game plans before stepping onto the court against the American star.

But how was her experience playing another super-talented youngster in the R16? “I was expecting a tough battle and lots of long rallies. “I was trying to just move my feet extremely well today, be really focused, and find the small holes in her game and try to use them.”

With an SF spot at the 2026 AO on the cards, the stage is set for another high-stakes clash – raising the question: Can Elina Svitolina outlast Coco Gauff and make it 2-2 in the H2H record, or will the American once again have the last laugh?