Elina Svitolina Gets Emotional Discussing Gael Monfils’ Farewell at the Australian Open

Gael Monfils’ final appearance at the AO turned into an emotional moment for the tennis world, and no one felt it more deeply than his wife, Elina Svitolina. On October 1, 2025, the former world number 6 announced that he would retire from professional tennis at the end of 2026. Reacting to his announcement, Svitolina responded with a touching message, saying that she “cannot wait” to be part of the next chapter of his life. Now, that emotion once again came into sharp focus at the 2026 Australian Open.

Monfils bowed out in the second round after a hard-fought defeat to Australian Dane Sweeny, going down 7-6(3), 5-7, 4-6, 5-7 in what turned out to be his last appearance at Melbourne Park. While Monfils’ run ended, Svitolina continued her journey, securing a win over Linda Klimovicova, 7-5, 6-1, in the second round. Speaking after her match, Svitolina was asked how her husband’s exit and farewell impacted her emotionally. To this she replied, “Of course, I was very, very sad yesterday.”

When asked if she gave Monfils a hard time after the loss, Elina Svitolina laughed off the suggestion. “No, no, no. He played here so many years. I think for all of us it’s such a pleasure to have him for the last year here. Finishing the year in October, it’s going to be a really special year for him. I’m very fortunate to be next to him and share this moment.” The conversation then shifted to Monfils’ role in Svitolina’s team as he winds down his own career.

With Monfils joking that he would now simply be there to support his wife, Svitolina echoed the sentiment with warmth and humor. “He’s just a husband, I would say,” she laughed. “It’s difficult to escape, not to talk about tennis. Because being both at such a high level and competing in the same tournament, of course, tennis is always a part of our life right now.”

Looking ahead, Elina Svitolina emphasized that family will take priority once Gael Monfils officially steps away from the sport. “The years go on, and I’m not sure how it’s gonna be after. But I’m sure we’re gonna enjoy it as a family, and I think this really comes first for us.”

As the 39-year-old Frenchman prepares for his final season on Tour, Svitolina remains by his side, balancing her own ambitions with the shared emotions of a career slowly coming to a close.

The incredible love story of Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils

In a sport defined by individual battles, Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have built something rare – a partnership that thrives both on and off the court. From social media interactions to becoming one of tennis’ most admired couples, their journey is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering support.

Svitolina and Monfils first connected online before taking their relationship public in 2019. What followed was a whirlwind romance that saw them get engaged on April 3, 2021, and marry just a few months later on July 16. Their bond grew stronger with the birth of their daughter, Skai, on October 15, 2022 – a moment both have described as life-changing.

Their support for each other has frequently played out on the biggest stages. During the 2024 French Open, Elina Svitolina openly urged the Paris crowd to get behind Monfils, acknowledging how precious their remaining years on Tour might be. “We do not know how many years we are both going to be playing on tour. We try to enjoy ourselves. I enjoy watching him. Hopefully, we will see you all tonight with amazing support.”

Gael Monfils, in turn, has never hidden his admiration for his wife, particularly her comeback after giving birth. He has repeatedly praised Svitolina’s mental and physical strength, calling her an “excellent and great mother,” and admitting he was amazed by how powerfully she returned to competition.

Competing in the same tournaments has brought both joy and pressure for the couple. Monfils once joked that it feels like playing “two matches instead of one” because they care so deeply about each other’s results. Still, he sees it as a blessing, especially with their daughter traveling alongside them. Family has increasingly become the center of Monfils’ outlook.

Speaking at the 2025 AO, he described his dream of growing old with “an unbelievable family,” making it clear that fatherhood has reshaped his priorities. He has openly said that being a good dad to Skai is now his most important role, even more significant than tennis. That shift in perspective has also influenced how the couple balances career and personal life.

That mutual encouragement remains strong today. After the first-round win at the 2026 AO, Elina Svitolina spoke warmly about having her husband in the corner, calling it “special” to share the journey with someone who understands every emotion that comes with life on Tour.

Their love story is not just about romance but about growing together through victories, setbacks, and the beautiful chaos of family life. Share your thoughts on this amazing power couple.