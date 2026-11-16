Elina Svitolina Leaves Mirra Andreeva Unmentioned in WTA Finals Speech as Russian Hails Her Journey

For Mirra Andreeva, the week at her debut WTA Finals started off with her being called a diva. The end saw the 19-year-old Russian deliver class both on and off the court. While the newly crowned World No. 2 did not lose a single set en route to the title at Indian Wells, she did not forget to drop a word of appreciation for her opponent, Elina Svitolina and her team after the match, despite not getting a mention herself in the Ukrainian’s runner-up speech.

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“But first, you didn’t ask me that question,” said Andreeva during her on-court speech. “But first, I just wanted to congratulate Elina and the team for an amazing week. You’ve had an amazing season. I know that it’s tough to lose in the final, but you had such an amazing season. You have a young daughter. You’re an amazing mom. To come back and do this, it’s super hard. I wouldn’t know how hard it is to do that. So congratulations on that. And of course, to your team as well. And I just wish you the best of luck for the next season.”

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What’s even more striking is that Andreeva interrupted the presenter and praised Svitolina’s journey in 2026 without being directly asked the question. When the Russian was saying the gracious words, the camera did pan towards Svitolina, who was seen nodding in acknowledgment of Andreeva’s comments. However, Andreeva’s comments came after Svitolina had delivered her runner-up speech, in which she did not mention Andreeva, contrary to the standard protocol for runner-up speeches, where the player usually starts by congratulating the winner.

Svitolina thanked her team and spoke about improving her form during her stint at Indian Wells, where she started with a heavy loss to Andreeva but reached the final after wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova. She had a lovely message for her daughter, Skaii, and finished her speech with a token of gratitude to the people of Ukraine who had been supporting her both close to home and from afar.

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“And yeah, and of course, I want to say thank you also to the people in Ukraine for supporting me and being on this journey with me,” said Svitolina during her on-court speech.

Svitolina’s not congratulating her Russian opponents after matches is part of the broader stance she has adopted since 2022, when geopolitical tensions reached their peak. Not only does she avoid mentioning them during speeches, but Svitolina also has a strict policy of not shaking the hands of Russian and Belarusian players at the net after matches, and also not doing joint photoshoots or promotional events with them.

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When Svitolina made her comeback after giving birth in 2023, the Ukrainian reached the final in Strasbourg, where she beat Anna Blinkova, who at the time represented Russia. Even back then, the current World No. 6 did not mention her opponent during the on-court victory speech and donated the prize money to a charity in her homeland. Not only Svitolina, but other Ukrainian players have adopted such stances as well, as seen with Marta Kostyuk, who refused to do a joint photoshoot with Sabalenka after the two had finished playing the final at the Brisbane International this year.

The WTA Finals had already seen some controversy when Sabalenka was caught on camera using offensive language during her match against Svitolina. For the Ukrainian, the year has seen her have a terrific season, even though rifts in her personal life have made the headlines.

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2026 Saw Elina Svitolina Return to the Top of the Sport

While she did have decent outings in 2024 and 2025, 2026 saw Svitolina register a fifty-plus-win season on the Tour for the first time since 2017. The Ukrainian won two titles from four finals in the season and finished the year as the World No. 6, her first Top-10 finish since the 2020 season, when she finished the year as No. 5.

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It has not been easy for the Ukrainian off the court in the last month or so, given that she split with her husband, Gael Monfils, after five years of marriage. The decision did bring a lot of criticism for the 32-year-old, something she talked about coping with during her run at the WTA Finals.

Given that this was Monfils’ last year on Tour, the decision came with an even more mixed set of emotions. Despite the split, the couple shared some beautiful moments on the court this year, whether it was during Monfils’s tribute ceremony at Roland Garros or at the US Open, where the couple played together in the mixed doubles event.