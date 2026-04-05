Elina Svitolina Matches Serena Williams’ Feat No One Touched in 5 Years

At the 2023 Internationaux de Strasbourg, Elina Svitolina scripted a stirring comeback, capturing her first WTA title in nearly two years, and her first as a mother, turning a week of doubt into pure triumph. She arrived ranked No. 508, yet left with history, becoming the lowest-ranked champion since an unranked Kim Clijsters at the 2009 US Open. Three years later, her comeback has come full circle, as she now rises to equal Serena Williams’ highest ranking achieved as a mother.

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This week, Elina Svitolina rose to No. 7 in the world rankings. It is her highest ranking since becoming a mother. She is now tied with Serena Williams for the highest ranking achieved by a mother. It places her among the elite in tennis history.

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After giving birth to her first child, Olympia, in 2017, Williams returned to the tour in 2018. Her comeback was gradual and challenging. Still, she steadily climbed back to the top level.

After a few years of effort, Williams reached as high as No. 7 in the world in 2021. That ranking became the benchmark for mothers in tennis. It stood as a symbol of resilience.

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Imago US Open 2019 tennis Serena Williams of the United States and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine before their match at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2019 in New York City. CAP/EL Elena Leoni/ New York NYC USA Copyright: xElenaxLeoni/CapitalxPicturesx

Though she won one title in Auckland in 2020, her biggest achievements came at Grand Slams. She reached four finals. These included Wimbledon and the US Open in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

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Williams also reached two more major semifinals. These came at the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. Her consistency at the highest level remained remarkable.

She then stepped away from the game in 2022. Her departure marked the end of an era. Yet her legacy continued to influence players. For Svitolina, this year has been exceptional. She has been one of the hottest players on the women’s tour. Her results have been both consistent and impressive.

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In just a few months, she has already won a title in Auckland. She also reached a Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. In addition, she made a WTA 1000 final in Dubai and a semifinal at Indian Wells.

By winning her opening match in Miami last month, she achieved another milestone. She became the first player, woman or man, to win 20 matches this year. That speaks to her dominance and momentum.

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Her results have been rewarded in the rankings. After her run in Melbourne, the former No. 3 returned to the Top 10. She rose from No. 12 to No. 10 for the first time since her comeback as a mother three years ago.

Williams and Svitolina are now tied for the highest-ranked mom in WTA singles rankings. This milestone has only been surpassed by Kim Clijsters, arguably the most successful mother in tennis history.

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After giving birth in 2008, Clijsters returned in 2009. She won three more Grand Slam titles at the 2009 US Open, 2010 US Open, and 2011 Australian Open. A few weeks later, on February 14th, 2011, she became the first mom to reach No. 1 in WTA history.

The only other mother to reach the Top 10 this century is Belinda Bencic. A former No. 4, she had her first child in 2024. She returned for a full season in 2025 and broke back into the Top 10 this year.

She reached No. 9 in February but has since dipped slightly to No. 12. However, she has very few points to defend until Wimbledon. Notably, she was a semifinalist there last year.

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Meanwhile, Svitolina continues her remarkable run. She is building one of the finest comeback stories in tennis. And she has also recently shared her thoughts about possibly seeing Serena back on court again.

Elina Svitolina reacts to Serena Williams’ possible comeback on tour

Serena Williams played her last match against Ajla Tomljanović at the US Open in 2022. It marked the end of a legendary career on the court. Fans believed it was her final appearance.

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However, over the years, there have been signs that she could return. These hints kept the conversation alive. Public interest in her comeback grew steadily. Despite the speculation, Serena often denied the rumors. She clearly said she had no plans to return. Her stance remained firm for a long time.

However, things shifted after a guest appearance on The Today Show. Serena admitted there is still a possibility of a return. This statement reignited excitement among fans.

Elina Svitolina, who has a 1-5 H2H record against Serena, reacted with surprise. She had not expected such news. Her initial reaction reflected genuine shock.

“Oh, really? Wow. I didn’t hear that,” responded Svitolina before adding, “Well, I think it would be amazing for the sport, definitely.” Her words showed both surprise and enthusiasm.

She continued to praise Serena’s legacy. “She’s such a great champion and achieved so much, did so much for our sport, and has been an inspiration for women around the world. So it’s going to be a great story, for sure,”- Svitolina said. Her admiration was clear and heartfelt.

For years, the Ukrainian has openly respected the American legend. She has often spoken about Serena’s impact. That admiration runs deep in her career.

Even ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Svitolina reflected on a defining moment. Her victory over Serena at the Rio Olympics in 2016 changed everything for her. It became a turning point in her journey.

“For me, playing against her at that time was a really big achievement, and I remember it being an incredible atmosphere. Beating her was something unbelievable. It definitely gave me a push of confidence, and it was an unbelievable moment for me at that time.”

Now, with the Ukrainian achieving a milestone Serena once reached, attention turns to what she can accomplish next during the clay court season as she aims to push her ranking even higher.