Elina Svitolina’s Historic Italian Open Triumph: Prize Money, Ranking Points Earned, Records Broken and More

Throughout her career, Elina Svitolina often played not to lose against the world’s toughest opponents, punished in decisive moments for cautious tactics. But at the Italian Open, she unleashed fearless aggression, claiming her first major title in eight years with a thrilling 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory over Coco Gauff after three bruising, attritional sets. The trophy symbolized more than triumph; it carried records, jubilation, and a long-awaited vindication.

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Before the final, Coco Gauff was ranked fourth in the live WTA rankings with 6,749 points, while Elina Svitolina was down in eighth with 3,965 points. In the WTA race, Svitolina held fourth place with 3,110 points, and Gauff was two spots behind with 2,573 points of her own.

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After the final, Svitolina climbed to seventh in the rankings with 4,315 points, while Gauff remained in fourth place. In the WTA race, Svitolina advanced to third, and Gauff stayed in sixth. These two players are now among the heavy favourites to win this year’s French Open.

Gauff, who lost last year’s Italian Open final to Jasmine Paolini, was determined to triumph this time and raced into a first-set lead against Svitolina. However, the seventh-seeded Svitolina, who had defeated Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek on her way to the final, broke back twice to take the set 6-4.

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Just when it seemed the match was slipping away from the American, the 22-year-old rallied and produced an excellent tiebreak, winning it 7-3 to force a decider. But Svitolina composed herself and claimed her fourth WTA 1000 crown with a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.

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Along with the ranking points, Svitolina will take home a large share of the tournament’s $8,312,293 prize money pool. As the Italian Open women’s singles champion, she will earn $1,234,235, while Gauff, the beaten finalist, will receive $642,488.

Semifinalists Sorana Cîrstea and Iga Świątek will both collect $338,142, while quarterfinalists Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Jeļena Ostapenko will each earn $175,436.

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Beyond prize money, Svitolina has reached a significant milestone in WTA records with her win. She became the oldest player to defeat three top-five opponents in a single WTA 1000 event since the format’s introduction in 1990.

The victory also marks her 20th WTA title. Among players who began their careers in the Open Era, Svitolina is just the second to win her first eight WTA event finals on clay, following Anna Smashnova.

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At 31 years and 235 days, Svitolina is the oldest player to achieve three top-five wins at a single WTA 1000 event, surpassing Serena Williams’ record from the 2013 Miami Open.

She also became only the second player aged 30 or older in the Open Era to win the Internazionali d’Italia, joining Serena Williams, who won in 2013, 2014, and 2016.

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The win is particularly meaningful for Ukraine, as Svitolina now joins Marta Kostyuk, who recently won the Madrid Open, in sweeping the clay-court WTA 1000 events this season.

Svitolina’s triumph in Rome represents not just a personal milestone but also a broader achievement in women’s tennis, highlighting resilience, experience, and strategic mastery on clay.

Coco Gauff apologizes following defeat in Italian Open final

Coco Gauff has now lost three times to Elina Svitolina this year, having been defeated in the Dubai semi-finals and the Australian Open quarter-finals before this latest encounter.

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And after the Italian Open final, Gauff expressed sympathy for her team in a heartfelt post-match speech on Rome’s Campo Centrale court. “I’m sorry I couldn’t play a little bit better in some moments today, but it’s been a great two weeks with you guys.”

Svitolina, in turn, congratulated Gauff and her team while looking forward to future encounters. “First, I want to say congrats to Coco for a great tournament and your team as well. Such a great champion and hoping to have more battles with you in the future,” she said graciously.

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Beyond the court, Svitolina received personal praise from her husband, ATP star Gael Monfils, who shared an emotional message on Instagram.

“Eight years. Eight years to climb back to the top of a Masters 1000,” Monfils wrote. “What a season, what a week, what a player. But above all, what a woman. An incredible mom to Skaï, an exceptional athlete, a soul like no other. I’m so proud of you, my love.”

He continued, “Of your strength, your calm, of everything you carry quietly day after day. You inspire me every single day. Enjoy this, soak it all in. You deserve every second of it. I love you ❤️”

Svitolina will head to Roland Garros having secured herself a top-eight seed at No. 7, giving her a strong position in the draw.

However, the WTA Race reflects her form more accurately this year. Svitolina currently sits at No. 3 in the standings, behind only Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, showing she is clearly capable of winning a major title.

The question now remains whether the Ukrainian can translate her Rome form into a Roland Garros victory, or if Coco, the defending champion, will have the last laugh. Only time will tell as the clay-court season continues in the coming weeks.