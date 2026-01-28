Elina Svitolina’s Tactics Set to Test Aryna Sabalenka’s Firepower in Australian Open Semifinal

The Australian Open is heading into its final four. Heading into her first-ever semifinals at Melbourne Park, Elina Svitolina will face Aryna Sabalenka. The Ukrainian has put her best foot forward at this tournament and it’s delivered the results. However, facing a two-time champion is no cake walk. What will Svitolina bring to the court against the Belarusian?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After years of heartbreak in Melbourne, Svitolina has finally cracked the code. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old Ukrainian reached her first Australian Open semi-final after three previous quarter-final exits in 2018, 2019, and 2023. It took her 13 tournament appearances to get here, but this time she powered through, toppling two top-10 opponents along the way, including a blistering 59-minute win over world No. 3 Coco Gauff.

When asked about her upcoming showdown with Aryna Sabalenka, Svitolina didn’t mince words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s no secret that she’s a very powerful player,” Svitolina said. “The power on all aspects of her game is her strength. She’s very consistent. For me, I have to try to find the little holes, the small opportunities, and be ready to take them.”

Sabalenka has dominated their rivalry so far, holding a 5-1 lead in their head-to-head. Yet this version of Elina Svitolina looks renewed and relentless. After cutting her 2025 season short to “heal and recharge,” she has burst into 2026 with the kind of form that screams confidence.

Imago Instagram/@elisvitolina

She kicked off her year by winning her 19th career title in Auckland and has now built the third-longest winning streak of her career. In 2017 she stitched together 15 straight, and in 2025 went on an 11-match run.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far in 2026, Svitolina has dropped just one set, a tense three-set escape in the Auckland quarterfinals against Sonay Kartal. Down 5-3 in the decider, she clawed back to win 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(5). That grit has paid off: next Monday, she’s guaranteed to return to the Top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time since October 2021. Her win over Gauff marked her 24th career victory over a Top 5 player, with four of those coming at majors since returning from maternity leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s clear how much her game has evolved since that comeback. Known once as a pure counterpuncher, Svitolina has turned herself into a bold, attacking shot-maker. Against Gauff, she struck 12 winners to Gauff’s three and took command of almost every extended rally by changing direction first.

Her serve backed up the aggression, winning 71% of first-serve points. She nailed four aces, including one to seal a 3-0 second-set lead and another at 3-1, 30-30, right when the match could have shifted.

Sabalenka, of course, remains a huge obstacle. The Belarusian No. 1 is smashing the ball with trademark ferocity and has now racked up a tournament-leading 143 winners through five matches, including 31 in her latest clash. With her fourth straight Australian Open final within reach, she’s got plenty on the line. Can she do it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryna Sabalenka’s chances against Elina Svitolina at the AO semifinals

Sabalenka powered into the semifinals with a crisp 6-3, 6-0 win over teenage upstart Iva Jovic. The 16-year-old made her presence felt early, staying right with Sabalenka in the first set. But once the top seed locked in, the scoreboard moved fast in her favor. She stood tall under pressure and didn’t let Jovic find a way back.

“The second set, I felt like I had to step in and put even more pressure on her,” Sabalenka said. “Because I can see that she’s young, she’s hungry, and I could tell during the match that no matter the score, she’s still going to be there trying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up for Sabalenka is Elina Svitolina, who is looking sharp this fortnight. The Ukrainian’s only win over Sabalenka came back in 2020 at Strasbourg in the semifinals. This meeting will be their second on a Grand Slam stage after their Roland Garros quarterfinal clash in 2023.

Sabalenka’s path to the last four has been ruthless. She hasn’t dropped a set all season, with wins over Madison Keys, Karolina Muchova, Marta Kostyuk, Victoria Mboko, and Jovic. Even when matches get tight, she finds another gear. The World No. 1 has now won 20 straight tiebreakers in Grand Slam play dating back to 2023, a record that shows just how tough she is in the big moments.

Her power remains her biggest weapon, but her game has grown richer. These days she adds drop shots, slices, and quick moves to the net. It’s a fearless blend that has worked wonders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big question now is whether Elina Svitolina can slow that momentum and stop the Sabalenka surge at Melbourne Park. Share your thoughts in the comments below!