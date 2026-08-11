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Elina Svitolina Sends Clear Message Ahead of Iga Swiatek Clash at National Bank Open

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Prem Mehta

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Aug 11, 2026 | 7:12 AM EDT

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Elina Svitolina Sends Clear Message Ahead of Iga Swiatek Clash at National Bank Open

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Prem Mehta

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Aug 11, 2026 | 7:12 AM EDT

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Elina Svitolina is not rushing things just yet. She is looking forward to one of the most interesting semi-finals of the tournament. Fresh off a stirring comeback win over Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final four in Toronto, Svitolina was reminded that her run to the Rome title earlier this year included a three-set win over Iga Swiatek in the semis, and asked what it would take to repeat that result on a different surface. 

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“I was not thinking too much about this, and I think I will just try to relax a little bit,” she said, as reported by The Tennis Letter. “Tomorrow is a day off, the day to practice a few things. I’m gonna talk with my team to adjust a little bit for Iga’s game. Of course, she’s a great champion and plays really well this tournament, so yeah, I have to bring my best.”

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The victory over Alexandrova was yet another testament to the tenacity that has been the hallmark of Svitolina’s season. Having dropped the first set 6-3, she stormed back to bagel her opponent before closing out the match 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, extending her unbeaten run in WTA 1000 matches to 10 straight. 

When asked about the turnaround, Svitolina said it was all about fighting.

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“I tried to really show my speed tonight. I needed it to come back in the second set and, of course, play well in the third. Very pleased with the performance, with the fighting spirit. She was playing really well in the first set, so I had to really step into fighting mode. With all the support, it’s just been amazing.”

The rivalry is even on paper, with a 4-3 record in favor of Swiatek. But Svitolina has won both their meetings in 2026, at Indian Wells and Rome, both of which went to three sets. The Ukrainian has been in form this year, winning titles in Auckland and Rome.

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By comparison, Swiatek has been without a title since last September. But her game in Toronto has shown signs of a comeback with a clean sweep over Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 6-1, committing only eight unforced errors and conceding no break points.

Wednesday’s rematch is steeped in significance for both players as they embark on the rest of their quest for titles before the US Open. The world No. 9, Svitolina, is aiming to secure a third title of the year, while the former world No. 1, Swiatek, works on her first final of an otherwise rocky season.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Rohini Kottu

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