Elina Svitolina Stuns Elena Rybakina Before Revealing the Real Driving Force Behind Her Resurgence

Elina Svitolina’s dream 2026 continued as the former World No. 3 stunned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a battle of attrition and grit, and reached her sixth semifinal of the season. After the monumental win, the Ukrainian, who equalled a Serena Williams record after the WTA ranking climb, revealed the true motivation driving her.

Svitolina confessed that having such marquee results against the top-ranked players had added significance for her, given that she achieved them after giving birth to her daughter, Skai.

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“After giving birth to our beautiful daughter Skai, it’s really special for me to have these kinds of moments on the court. Coming back to the top 10, and playing big matches, winning them, it gives me such an amazing and really precious feeling to continue and go for more,” said Svitolina on court after her match.

“Motherhood has given me a whole new level of motivation. Now, I’m not just playing for myself—I’m playing for my daughter, showing her that women can chase their dreams and succeed,” she reiterated in an interview with Tennis.com on the eve of Mother’s Day.

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Notably, Svitolina took maternity leave in 2022 and made her comeback in 2023, and was ranked as low as 510. She won the title in Strasbourg in 2023 and made her way into the top 25 by the end of the year, and was named the WTA Comeback Player of the Year. A similar swing continued in the following years, but she is playing some of her best tennis in 2026.

She won the ASB Classic in Auckland in January, and in April 2026, she reached a world ranking of 7 and equalled Serena Williams’ highest ranking reached as a mom in 2021.

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In her latest interview, she revealed what kept driving her to achieve incredible feats at a late stage in her career. A Grand Slam title at this phase of her career will be the perfect addition to her fairy tale next.

There is a rich history in women’s tennis, full of great players who have achieved something amazing after having children. Of them, Kim Clijsters went beyond what was possible, winning three major titles after having her daughter. The great Serena Williams might not have won a Grand Slam after the birth of her daughter, but she reached three finals. Among Svitolina’s peers, Belinda Bencic came back last year after having her daughter in 2024. The Swiss player had excellent results, winning titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, and reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon.

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This is not the first time that Svitolina has been at her best in the Eternal City, having won the title twice back in 2017 and 2018. However, if she has to get her third crown at this event, she has to go up against another former champion in the semifinal.

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Elina Svitolina Gears Up For A Blockbuster Clash Against Iga Świątek

Facing Iga Świątek is a tough challenge for any player, but that is the test that Elina Svitolina faces to make it three titles in Rome. Svitolina is coming into this contest with immense confidence, given her victory over Rybakina in the quarterfinals. But, she needs to be wary of her Polish opponent, who is gradually picking up form on clay, with wins over the likes of Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

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Svitolina will draw inspiration from the fact that she has won 2 of her 6 matches against Świątek, including their last meeting at Indian Wells this year, which ended 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. However, the Pole has won both meetings on clay, winning against the Ukrainian at the 2021 Italian Open and at the 2025 French Open.

Svitolina also has her 2026 form to back her during the mega clash in Rome. The former World No.3 has a 27-7 win-loss record this season. She also reached the semifinals at high-profile events such as the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she lost to top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek gave up her French Open crown last year after losing to Aryna Sabalenka and will be determined to assert her dominance once more on the Tour with the title in Rome. On the other hand, Svitolina, a five-time quarterfinalist in Paris, might find the drive to deliver that extra push should she come triumphant against one of the best clay-court players in the Eternal City.