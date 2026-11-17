The WTA Finals was a monumental success for Mirra Andreeva. She didn’t drop a set throughout the competition and triumphed in the final by defeating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3. While the final was pretty straightforward and went smoothly, a controversy erupted during the post-match ceremony. Many fans were incensed after Svitolina didn’t even mention Andreeva in her speech. On the other hand, the youngster wasn’t shy about hailing the Ukrainian for her efforts. However, Svitolina’s interim coach, Sergiy Stakhovsky, has defended her actions and has also made a bold accusation against Andreeva.

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Notably, many had praised Andreeva for showing her class by mentioning Svitolina in her speech, even though the two didn’t even have the customary post-match handshake. But Stakhovsky sees the situation in a very different way. He pointed out that, like many other Russian players, Andreeva has also not condemned her country’s actions in its conflict with Ukraine. He even believes that the 19-year-old only praised Svitolina in her speech to manipulate fans.

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“Congratulating Elina, but overlooking the fact that her country invaded Ukraine, murdered hundreds of thousands of people, never publicly condemning the war, and on top receiving honors from the hands of Putin, is not an act of “CLASS”…. It an act of DELIBERATE MANIPULATION,” he wrote on X.

Though there may be tensions between their respective countries, Andreeva put all the differences aside and congratulated Svitolina for reaching the final. Not only did she praise the veteran for having a successful season, but also described her as an amazing mother.

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“I just wanted to congratulate Elina and the team for an amazing week,” she said in her winning speech. “You’ve had an amazing season. I know that it’s tough to lose in the final, but you had such an amazing season. You have a young daughter. You’re an amazing mom. To come back and do this, it’s super hard. I wouldn’t know how hard it is to do that. So congratulations on that. And of course, to your team as well. And I just wish you the best of luck for the next season.”

Zuma October 7, 2026, Beijing, China: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine seen in action against Ann Li of the United States Not in picture during Women s Singles Round of 16 match on day eight of China Open at the National Tennis Center. Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory Beijing China – ZUMAs197 20261007_aab_s197_136 Copyright: xPolyxFeix

These words came after Svitolina had already delivered her runner-up speech, where she made no mention of Andreeva. But this wasn’t a surprise, as the 32-year-old is known to have distanced herself from Russian and Belarusian players ever since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022.

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Svitolina has also maintained her stance of not shaking hands with Russian players after the match and did the same at the WTA Finals, where she encountered Andreeva twice. In fact, it is also suspected that Svitolina’s adamant nature led to the WTA ditching one of its long-standing traditions ahead of the year-end tournament.

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WTA had to break one of its traditions because of Elina Svitolina’s adamant stance

For years, the WTA Finals opened with the eight players sharing a group photo while surrounding the trophy. They wore formal outfits for these photos, and the shoot was done a few days before the tournament.

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But the WTA surprisingly broke the tradition this year and instead unveiled individual portraits of each qualifier. While the association didn’t give any reason behind the sudden change, the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Prominent tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg alleged that the photo wasn’t taken this year due to Svitolina’s repeated refusal to interact with Russian and Belarusian players.

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“A group photo would’ve been off the table because of Svitolina’s longstanding refusal to pose for photos with Russians or Belarusians since the invasion began,” he wrote in a post on X.

It is unlikely that Svitolina’s approach will change anytime soon. Moreover, it turns out that she maintains the no-handshake policy not just against players representing Russia, but also against the players who were born in the country. An example of this was seen at the Canadian Open when she defeated Anastasia Potapova and skipped the customary post-match handshake.

What made this surprising was Potapova’s nationality switch. Though she was born in Russia, she changed her sporting allegiance to Austria in December 2025 and began representing the country from the 2026 season. But Svitolina’s stance still didn’t change, and she left the court after shaking hands with only the chair umpire.