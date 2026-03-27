Emma Navarro Backs Out of Billionaire Father’s Event Over a Worrying Reason

Emma Navarro’s season may have hit another low. She has suffered early exits in almost every tournament she has entered, with some defeats proving particularly surprising, such as at the Australian Open, where she exited in the first round after reaching the quarterfinals in 2025. Unfortunately for Navarro, her struggles may continue, as she has withdrawn from her home event due to a concerning reason.

The 24-year-old has decided to pull out of the Charleston Open, which will begin on March 30. This is a major blow for Navarro, as her billionaire father, Ben Navarro, is the owner of the tournament.

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“I’m super disappointed to not be playing the Charleston Open this year. The tournament means so much to me, and I never take for granted the opportunity to play at home in front of my family, friends, and the Charleston community, whose support is overwhelming and unconditional,” Navarro said in a statement.

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Sharing an update on her condition, Navarro remarked that she has been suffering from health issues recently and is spending a substantial amount of time with her doctors to return to the court as soon as possible.

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“Unfortunately, I have been dealing with some health struggles over the past year or so that I am continuing to sort out. I am working closely with my doctors and team to feel the best I can, but I just need a bit more time to do so. I feel optimistic that I’ll be back on court soon in the coming weeks, and I’m already looking forward to competing in Charleston next year!” she concluded.

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Navarro has previously competed at the Charleston Open on a total of six occasions. She had made it to the quarterfinals last year before being knocked out by Amanda Anisimova. With the competition being played on green clay, it was a great opportunity for Navarro to begin her clay-court season from an event where she would have been a crowd favorite. However, she will have to wait a little longer for her return.

The American has just not been able to find her rhythm in 2026 so far. Her year had begun on a dismal note as she exited the ASB Classic with a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6 defeat to Francesca Jones in the first round. She did regain some of her confidence with the Adelaide International by making it to the last 8. But she would then be dumped out by Diana Shnaider in a disappointing 3-6, 3-6 loss.

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The Australian Open would prove to be humiliating for Navarro as she suffered a first-round defeat to Magda Linette. She then went on to be eliminated in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Open, before suffering second-round exits at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Championships.

The Merida Open was the biggest disappointment of them all, given Navarro had entered the tournament as the defending champion. However, she would shockingly be eliminated in the opening round itself by Zhang Shuai in what was a one-sided 4-6, 4-6 defeat. Her fortunes wouldn’t change at Indian Wells either, as a first-round loss to Sonay Kartal sent her packing.

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Struggling to find her footing in major tournaments, Navarro decided to play the WTA 125 event in Austin, held earlier this month. As one of the higher-ranked players in the competition, she was expected to go on a winning run. However, what followed was a shocking 4–6, 4–6 defeat to New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the opening round.

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All these defeats haven’t just been a major hit to Navarro’s morale, but they have also put a massive dent in her ranking.

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Emma Navarro suffers a significant drop in the rankings

Navarro was ranked No. 15 by the end of last year and was expected to make a run for the top 10 in 2026. However, pretty much the opposite has happened, and she has suffered a major drop in her rankings while not even being halfway through the season.

Her ranking now sits at No. 27 due to a series of early exits, with her first-round loss at the Mérida Open having the biggest impact, as she dropped five places immediately. She is just 220 points ahead of world No. 40 Janice Tjen, so her ranking could fall sharply if she doesn’t return soon.

With the grueling European leg of the WTA Tour being right around the corner, Navarro will be hoping to get back into action as soon as possible.

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When do you think Navarro will be able to make her comeback to the court? Let us know in the comments!