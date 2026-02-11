Emma Navarro’s Billionaire Father Confirms Historic $2.5 Million Investment in Women’s Tennis

After Elena Rybakina’s record $5.235 million WTA Finals payday signaled a financial surge for women’s tennis, 2026 promises another leap forward. Emma Navarro’s billionaire father, Ben Navarro, is now elevating the Credit One Charleston Open with a landmark prize-money increase, pushing the WTA’s growth to new heights.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Credit One Charleston Open is one of the most important events on the WTA calendar. It is a WTA 500 tournament and the largest women’s-only professional tennis event in North America. Now, the tournament is set to reach a new milestone in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will commit a total of $2.5 million to players. This includes $2.3 million in on-site prize money and an additional $200,000 for player benefit programs. The move represents a major financial boost for women’s tennis.

This investment doubles the total amount offered in 2025. It also makes Charleston the first standalone WTA 500 event to proactively increase prize money beyond standard requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tournament owner Ben Navarro, who is also Emma Navarro’s father, explained the decision. “Women’s tennis is delivering at a very high level right now, from the quality of competition to the engagement from fans, and this investment reflects that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He also spoke about the importance of fairness and recognition for players. “Offering equal prize money is about respecting the players and the work they put in, and aligning the tournament with the value of the game.”

The progress follows a long-term partnership commitment. In April 2025, Credit One Bank extended its title sponsorship of the tournament through 2031. As part of that extension, the event confirmed equal prize money would begin in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision reflects the bank’s broader vision of supporting women’s sports. It also strengthens Charleston’s reputation as a leader on the WTA Tour.

For context, the WTA Tour-wide minimum purse for a WTA 500 event in 2026 is $1,206,446. Charleston’s total player compensation will exceed that requirement by $1,293,554.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players will earn $2.3 million through match results on the court. In addition, $200,000 will go to the Women’s Tennis Benefits Association.

The WTBA provides important support services. These include a pension plan, health insurance, healthcare benefits, and education programs. Players can access subsidized college tuition and online degrees through the University of Florida and Indiana University East, along with other career and welfare initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even last year’s champion and Emma Navarro have also shared their perspectives on the significant increase. Their reactions highlight how meaningful this investment is for players and the future growth of women’s tennis.

Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro react to the Charleston prize increase

The Charleston Open has a long history of leading change in women’s tennis. Over the years, the tournament has introduced several important milestones for the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1973, it became the first women’s tennis event to offer $100,000 in prize money. That was a major step forward at the time. The inaugural champion, Rosie Casals, earned $30,000, the highest payout awarded to a female player that year.

The event has continued to innovate. It was recently voted the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the fourth straight season. The award was decided by the players themselves.

The tournament also embraced new technology. In 2025, it became the first WTA Tour clay event to introduce Electronic Line Calling Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the latest prize money increase has drawn strong reactions from top players. Jessica Pegula, last year’s champion, welcomed the move and spoke about its importance.

“Seeing a tournament like Charleston commit to equal prize money matters. It shows that the work we put in and the level we compete at are being recognized. When tournaments continue to invest equally, it sends a clear message to current players and the next generation about where the sport is headed.”

Local star Emma Navarro also shared her feelings about the decision. Playing in Charleston has always held special meaning for her.

“Growing up in Charleston, this tournament has always meant so much to me. Seeing the Credit One Charleston Open take a historic step forward by offering equal prize money is a meaningful moment for our sport. It shows real leadership and a commitment to moving women’s tennis forward.”

The Credit One Charleston Open will return to Credit One Stadium from March 28 to April 5, 2026. The event is expected to feature a strong field.

Confirmed players include top Americans Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro. Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic is also set to compete.

The nine-day tournament will feature a 48-player singles draw, a 24-player qualifying event, and a 16-team doubles draw. Each year, the Charleston Open attracts more than 90,000 fans to Daniel Island.

What are your thoughts on the tournament’s recent prize money increase? Share your views below.