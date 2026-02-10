Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova Raise Concerns After Retiring Mid-Match at Qatar Open

Two big names were forced to cut their campaigns short at the 2026 Qatar Open on Monday, as Amanda Anisimova and Emma Raducanu both retired from their first-round matches. The American arrived in Doha as the defending champion, while the Brit came in riding momentum after reaching the final of the Transylvania Open. However, neither could finish their respective contests, raising fresh fitness concerns.

The British No.1 began brightly against qualifier Camila Osorio, breaking early to claim the opening set 6-2. But World No.80 Osorio regrouped in the second set as Raducanu’s physical struggles started to surface, pushing the match into a decider. The 23-year-old called for the physio after opting not to chase a drop-shot and being broken at the start of the third set. Raducanu had her blood pressure checked following a lengthy delay and returned briefly, only to lose another game before walking to the net to retire while trailing 6-2, 4-6, 0-2.

Meanwhile, defending champion Amanda Anisimova also saw her title defense end prematurely. The American had been locked in a tight battle with Karolína Plíšková, trailing 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-1 in the third set when she was forced to retire. Anisimova had previously led by a set and a break before her condition appeared to worsen rapidly. After losing the second-set tie-break and going down early in the decider, she had her blood pressure checked and was visibly unable to chase down balls, signaling that she could not continue.

What could be the possible reasons behind these abrupt endings in their first-round match in Doha? Both players required medical time-outs during the deciding sets of their matches, with officials checking their blood pressure as they showed visible signs of discomfort before eventually leaving the court.

Emma Raducanu had already hinted at physical issues just days earlier, following her run to the Transylvania Open final. Speaking to the BBC, she admitted she had been battling illness throughout the week. “I was already battling a bit of a chest infection, but that [semi-final] match took it out of me extra… So today, I was pretty gassed from the start. But I would much rather have this situation than have lost that match and not played today and be a part of the final,” she said.

Conditions in Doha may also have contributed, with temperatures touching around 80°F on Monday. For players coming off a packed early-season schedule, the quick turnaround between events has continued to test physical endurance.

Their withdrawals also add to a growing list of high-profile absences on the WTA Tour in recent days. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of Doha, citing the need for rest after a demanding Australian Open campaign. Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, Marta Kostyuk, Eva Lys, Loïs Boisson, Iva Jovic, Markéta Vondroušová, and Veronika Kudermetova have also withdrawn from recent events, renewing scrutiny over the congested calendar.

The early exit is particularly significant for Anisimova, given the ranking implications. As the defending champion – having defeated Jeļena Ostapenko in last year’s final – the American now stands to drop out of the Top Five when the rankings are updated. Both Anisimova and Raducanu will now aim to recover in time for the Dubai Tennis Championships, set to begin on February 15. What did Anisimova say after this unfortunate ending to her title defense campaign, though?

Amanda Anisimova shares her thoughts after an early exit from the 2026 Qatar Open

Currently ranked fourth in the world, Amanda Anisimova hasn’t gotten the start she would have wanted in 2026. After making her way out of the Brisbane International following a straight-set defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the R16, she was knocked out of the 2026 AO by her compatriot Jessica Pegula in the QF. Now, her Qatar Open exit is more like rubbing salt in the wound.

Reflecting on her outing in Doha, Anisimova revealed that illness had impacted her performance despite her excitement to return to the event. “I was really happy to be back and excited to play,” Anisimova said in a statement afterward. “I got sick here, so I wasn’t feeling my best, but I thought it was a good match regardless. I feel we both played really well. Congrats to her; it’s good to see her back playing.”

The match itself had been shaping into a competitive contest before Anisimova’s condition deteriorated. Pliskova, who also boasts strong memories in Qatar after lifting the title in 2017, delivered a steady performance that included seven aces while saving six of the ten break points she faced on Monday. The Czech’s composure proved crucial as the encounter stretched deep into the deciding set.

Despite advancing to the next round, Pliskova admitted the circumstances surrounding her win were far from ideal. Speaking about Anisimova’s retirement, she said, “This is not how you want to win. Although I felt like we played good tennis for those two sets. It went long, so of course, you start to feel it in the body. I also started to feel it, but luckily I’m through to the next round. I hope she’s gonna be okay for the next week.”

Amanda Anisimova’s withdrawal marks a frustrating start to her 2026 campaign in Doha, especially considering she entered the tournament as the defending champion. With her health now the immediate priority, the American will shift focus toward recovery as the WTA calendar quickly moves on to the next stop. How many titles do you think she can win this year?