Emma Raducanu Breaks Silence on Tough Win as She Reaches First Final in Nearly 5 Years

Emma Raducanu’s 2026 began on a muted note, with a quarterfinal exit in Hobart followed by a shock second-round loss at the Australian Open. Just when her momentum seemed stalled, the narrative shifted. Now, riding a resurgent wave at the Transylvania Open, she has stormed into her first final since her fairytale US Open triumph in 2021.

Emma Raducanu fought through an early injury scare to defeat Oleksandra Oliynykova and reach the Transylvania Open final in Cluj. It marks her first final appearance in five years. The British star showed resilience and composure throughout the match.

The 23-year-old edged the Ukrainian in a tough semifinal battle. She won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 after nearly two and a half hours on court. Raducanu will now face third seed Sorana Cirstea in the final.

The match tested her physically and mentally. Oliynykova pushed her with relentless defense and consistency. Raducanu had to fight for every point.

Reflecting on the performance during her on-court interview, she said, “I mean, yeah, what an incredible match.” She then praised her opponent’s level and fighting spirit.

“I think all props to my opponent today. Oli played incredible. Makes it so tricky to put any ball past her. You know, you think it’s past her and then the ball is on your baseline or on your sideline, so it’s difficult.”

Rather than focusing on big shots, Raducanu highlighted her mentality. She valued her ability to stay composed and manage key moments.

“But yeah, just most proud of how I competed, how I came back in the third set, how I managed the match,” she explained. She also acknowledged the role of the crowd.

“I honestly don’t know if I could have done it without everyone’s support today. So thank you so much.”

The Romanian crowd gave her strong backing throughout the week. Raducanu admitted the atmosphere made her feel comfortable and confident.

When asked about the support, she said, “I mean, it’s what an incredible feeling. I really feel like I’m at home here. So thank you so much, everyone.”

Entering as the top seed, Raducanu has delivered a strong campaign. She beat Greet Minnen 6-0, 6-4, staged a comeback from 0-5 against Kaja Juvan to win 7-5, 6-1, and then defeated Maja Chwalińska 6-0, 6-4.

However, despite her recent success, her solid run in Romania has now drawn close attention from former ATP players and tennis legends.

Boris Becker sends blunt warning to Raducanu after semifinal run

Before reaching the final, Emma Raducanu achieved a notable milestone at the Transylvania Open. Her match against Oleksandra Oliynykova marked only the fifth WTA Tour-level semifinal of her career. The statistic highlighted both her talent and limited deep runs.

Raducanu’s previous semifinal appearances came at key moments. She reached the last four at the 2021 US Open, which she famously won. She also made the semifinals at the 2022 Korea Open, 2024 Nottingham Open, and 2025 Washington Open.

When this record circulated on X, it drew strong reactions. Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker responded bluntly. The German questioned the number of deep runs.

After learning it was only her fifth career semifinal, Becker replied: “That’s it?”

At the same time, Raducanu’s career decisions have also come under scrutiny. The British player recently parted ways with coach Francisco Roig. The split came shortly after her Australian Open exit.

The change added to a long list of coaching moves. Raducanu has worked with nine coaches in her short professional career. The frequent changes have raised questions within the tennis community.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters also shared her concerns. She questioned the decision-making process behind the repeated coaching switches.

Clijsters added, “When I hear those kinds of things, I am curious to know who makes those decisions. Is it her? Her agent? Her father? There are many things that intrigue me in that situation. Who makes these decisions for her? Who makes her panic so quickly?”

She later added, “Because she has had very good coaches she has worked with in the past, coaches who take their time and understand that developing and adjusting technique and tactical gameplay takes time. Working on that takes time.”

Despite the outside noise and scrutiny, Raducanu remains focused on the court. Now, in the Transylvania Open final, she has a major opportunity.

A title here could mark an important step forward in her career.