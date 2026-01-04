Emma Raducanu Ditches Naomi Osaka Challenge Amid Injury Concerns at United Cup

Last month, Emma Raducanu said she felt she was in a “pretty good place” heading into the new year and earned selection for Team GB at the United Cup. The draw fueled excitement, with fans anticipating marquee clashes. That anticipation now fades, however, as the Brit has withdrawn from the United Cup opener.

Raducanu withdrew from her opening match at the United Cup with an unknown injury. Great Britain captain Tim Henman remains hopeful she will not miss the entire tournament. The situation has created uncertainty around Team GB’s campaign in Australia this season.

It remains unclear which injury stopped Raducanu from playing her first match. However, her recurring foot issue is expected to be the cause. The 23-year-old was due to face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in Perth on Sunday before the late withdrawal announcement emerged.

Raducanu pulled out shortly before the match and was replaced by Katie Swan in the women’s singles. Henman told Australian broadcaster Nine she had been extremely close to playing despite the difficult call made at the last moment before final medical checks.

He added, “I’ve got to be honest, she was very, very close. It was not any easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well. I don’t think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet.”

Raducanu has not played since ending her 2025 season in October after illness in China. GB has already lost Jack Draper this week. Another absence would significantly weaken their chances in Perth and Sydney during the demanding early-season schedule period.

If Raducanu fails to recover, Japan’s hopes will rest with Naomi Osaka. She must defeat Swan for quarterfinal qualification. Raducanu’s back spasms and foot problems continued through 2025, forcing her to miss several scheduled tournaments across different surfaces and regions worldwide regularly.

She also missed the Auckland Classic early in the year because of a back niggle. Her 2025 campaign ended early after lower back discomfort and dizzy spells during humid conditions at the Wuhan Open and other Asian swing events on the tour.

Raducanu now races to recover for the upcoming tie against Greece, though Great Britain’s position depends on results against Japan in the ongoing United Cup standings context.

She has also skipped team events like the Billie Jean King Cup last year to manage fitness. Those decisions caused controversy as well.

And as she enters a fresh season, she has outlined plans for 2026 while seeking stability and consistent match play across the global calendar.

Emma Raducanu outlines roadmap for sustained success in 2026

Emma Raducanu enjoyed her most consistent season in 2025. She stayed healthy for long stretches and competed regularly. That stability helped her return to the top 30 of the WTA rankings by the end of the year.

Her coaching partnership with Francisco Roig has also shown promise. The former Rafael Nadal coach joined her team in August. Since then, Raducanu has looked more settled both on and off the court during training blocks and competitive matches.

Her support team has expanded as well. It now includes physiotherapist and strength and conditioning coach Emma Stewart. Stewart previously worked with British Rowing and has brought a fresh physical approach to Raducanu’s preparation and recovery routines.

And looking ahead to 2026, Raducanu explained her mindset clearly. “I think for me it’s just about stacking the good days,” said Raducanu on her hopes for 2026. “I’ve been putting in some good practices. Even if each practice isn’t as perfect as you want it to be, I think just the consistency of it is the most important thing.”

She believes that steady work made a major difference last season. “That’s what really helped me last year. So I just hope to carry that on and enjoy the tennis, enjoy the process of what I’m doing, which right now I am.”

Raducanu also highlighted her physical gains. “Physically, I also improved,” said Raducanu. “I became fitter, so I was able to play more matches and more tournaments on the road.” She added that fitness helped her build momentum and stay composed during longer runs.

She feels her mindset has matured as well. “I’ve been a lot better, a lot more composed, but at the same time enjoying it a lot more again.”

With her opening match now on hold for 2026, the question remains: could Raducanu still feature at the United Cup this year?