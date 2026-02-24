Emma Raducanu Ditches $130K-a-Year Nike Deal to Join Roger Federer

STUTTGART, GERMANY – APRIL 15: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain holds a cutout of Roger Federer during a video shoot ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 at Porsche Arena on April 15, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

STUTTGART, GERMANY – APRIL 15: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain holds a cutout of Roger Federer during a video shoot ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 at Porsche Arena on April 15, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu has made one of the biggest off-court moves of her career. The former US Open champion has officially parted ways with Nike and signed with UNIQLO, becoming the Japanese giant’s first female global ambassador.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We are proud to welcome a new face. Introducing Emma Raducanu, our newest Global Brand Ambassador and Britain’s top-ranked female tennis player. Emma will champion UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which is committed to pursuing excellence, making meaningful contributions to society, and empowering the next generation,” UNIQLO wrote on IG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Raducanu is set to debut the new look at Indian Wells. With this move, Emma Raducanu joins an elite roster at Uniqlo, a brand long associated with tennis royalty. The ambassador lineup now includes tennis icon Roger Federer, who switched from Nike in 2018 and has remained a part of the UNIQLO family even after his retirement in 2022.

Other than Federer, the brand also sponsors former world number 4 Kei Nishikori and wheelchair tennis greats Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid. Apart from sponsoring tennis superstars, UNIQLO also has Australian golf major champion Adam Scott and Japanese snowboarding Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano among its global ambassadors.

ADVERTISEMENT

But talking about their partnership with Federer in particular, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has often spoken warmly about the partnership, describing the relationship as “family” and praising the brand’s LifeWear philosophy that extends beyond tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“They are the nicest people at Uniqlo; they treat me like family. They said some really nice things about me in terms of when my tennis career ends, life doesn’t end; it’s only a new beginning. And I truly believe that too. The team thinks about tennis but also beyond the sport, plus being together with them is fun,” said Roger Federer about his partnership with UNIQLO in an interview with GQ in 2021.

Coming back to Emma Raducanu, the Brit had been with Nike since her teenage years and famously lifted her 2021 US Open title at Flushing Meadows wearing the American brand. In fact, multiple sources claim she had a $130K-a-year deal with Nike. However, reports of a potential switch first surfaced in December via Craig Shapiro of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, but the Brit continued wearing Nike kits through the start of the 2026 season, including at the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now ranked World No. 25, Raducanu becomes the latest high-profile name to step away from Nike. While the brand still backs stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner, several players have moved elsewhere in recent years. On the women’s side, Elina Svitolina switched to Adidas in 2023. ATP names like Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper, and Frances Tiafoe have also ended their Nike partnerships.

While financial details remain undisclosed, insiders suggest Raducanu’s deal could be worth around $3.5 million annually, with performance bonuses included. Notably, UNIQLO does not manufacture specialized tennis footwear, meaning Raducanu could still pursue a separate shoe agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the court, the 23-year-old remains one of the most marketable athletes in tennis. With an estimated net worth of $15 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), she holds endorsement deals with Dior, Tiffany & Co., British Airways, Porsche, Vodafone, Evian, and Wilson. Now, as she prepares to step onto the courts of Indian Wells in fresh blue LifeWear, Raducanu isn’t just changing outfits—she’s aligning herself with a brand synonymous with one of the sport’s greatest icons. A new kit. A new partnership. And perhaps a new chapter.

Raducanu, for her part, has repeatedly expressed admiration for Federer over the years, often citing him as one of her inspirations growing up. Sharing a sponsor with one of her idols only strengthens that connection. Seeing her recent move makes us wonder:

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Emma Raducanu a big fan of Roger Federer?

If there was ever any doubt, Emma Raducanu has made it clear: she holds Roger Federer in the highest regard. Speaking to Sky Sports in December 2024, Raducanu didn’t hesitate when asked about the game’s greats.

“This is one of the GOATS, that I’ve said, Roger Federer,” she said. “He resembles grace, class, elegance, timelessness, all of the above.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raducanu’s admiration for the Swiss maestro comes at an interesting point in her own career. The 23-year-old is currently without a full-time coach after parting ways with Francisco Roig following the 2026 Australian Open.

Since making her WTA Tour debut in Nottingham nearly five years ago, Raducanu has worked with and split from nine different coaches. The frequent changes have often drawn scrutiny. But former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski believes this latest phase could actually work in her favor—much like it once did for Federer. On his podcast Off Court with Greg, Rusedski recalled how Federer went through a stretch without a coach in 2004 and still ended that season with three Grand Slam titles.

Currently ranked No. 25 in the world, Raducanu recently reached the Cluj final and is traveling with hitting partner Alexis Canter and physio Emma Stewart, who also oversees her strength and conditioning. Next up is the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells (March 4–15, 2026). Her best result there came in 2023, when she reached the fourth round before falling to Iga Swiatek.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone who openly reveres Federer’s elegance and self-assured style, this period without a coach may be less about instability and more about evolution. Federer’s greatness wasn’t just built on talent; it was built on self-awareness and ownership. Raducanu has already shown she can rise to historic heights, as she did at the 2021 US Open. Now, as she navigates another transitional chapter, the question isn’t whether she’s a Federer fan.