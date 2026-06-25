Emma Raducanu Faces New Wimbledon Blow After Injury Concern Emerges

Just 2 weeks ago, Emma Raducanu showcased her impressive grass-court form by reaching the championship match at Queen’s Club, where she fell only to Donna Vekić. She then strengthened her SW19 preparations by withdrawing from the Nottingham Open and securing ‌direct entry into The Championships. Yet fresh injury concerns have now emerged, with the latest visuals suggesting a possible injury ahead of Wimbledon.

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The 23-year-old was recently spotted at ‌SW19 wearing an orthopaedic boot. The former world No. 10 left Aorangi Park, Wimbledon’s official practice and warm-up area with 18 practice courts, with a grey immobilisation boot on her right leg.

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According to CLAY, Raducanu did not practise on 24th June. Even so, the Grand Slam champion is scheduled to train tomorrow at 10 am local time. Her session is expected to take place on Court 10 in the northern section of the complex.

One of her teammates from her camp noted that she will come back to training tomorrow, citing. “Emma is absolutely fine. She will play tomorrow.”

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The timing of the latest development is unfortunate because she had only just returned to competition. The Briton spent several weeks away from the tour after battling a virus following the Sunshine Double.

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Despite the long break, she looked impressive on her comeback at the HSBC Championship.

There was more positive news for her camp as well. The top seed, Aryna Sabalenka’s victory over Nikola Bartunkova at the Berlin Open, secured Raducanu’s place among the 32 seeded players at this year’s grass-court Slam.

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At Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu will need to defend the third-round result she achieved last year, where her run ended against the Belarusian top seed in two straight sets.

This time, despite her injury concerns, her recent run to the Queen’s final has boosted confidence around her. Even former voices of the sport believe she has a genuine chance to win the title if she stays fully fit.

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Tim Henman backs Emma Raducanu to win another Grand Slam

Ever since her stunning breakthrough in the US Open five years ago, Emma Raducanu has remained one of Britain’s biggest tennis hopes. Since that Grand Slam triumph, many have believed she could become the next British WTA champion at SW19 since Virginia Wade.

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There is now another reason for optimism among her supporters, as Raducanu has reunited with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to the first Slam in 2021.

Nearly 5 years after they parted ways, the pair are working together once again. While many believe the reunion could help her rebuild consistency, Tim Henman also remains in that line.

The former world No. 4 is among those backing the decision. He feels the 52-year-old’s return could play an important role in the next stage of Emma’s career.

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“Of course, it’s the right decision. Andrew was a very good player and has an excellent understanding of the game. Above all, he has a long-standing relationship with Emma, having known her since she was a teenager,” Henman said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

The 51-year-old former pro also reflected on the challenges Raducanu has faced after winning the US Open. Despite that, he believes she still has what it takes to claim another major title.

“To get back to that level, Emma needs to become physically stronger. That will allow her to increase the intensity of her game, play more matches in a row, and also improve in power, speed of movement, and endurance,” Henman added.

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And while Raducanu is set to return to training on Thursday, she will be hoping everything goes smoothly ahead of Wimbledon. The dream of seeing another British WTA Grand Slam champion is still very much alive.