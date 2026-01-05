brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

Emma Raducanu Forced to Train in Dark in Tense Scenes at the United Cup

BySauramita Debbarma

Jan 5, 2026 | 10:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

Emma Raducanu Forced to Train in Dark in Tense Scenes at the United Cup

BySauramita Debbarma

Jan 5, 2026 | 10:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Emma Raducanu raised concerns after pulling out of her first match of the year at the United Cup in Perth, where she was scheduled to face Naomi Osaka in Great Britain’s opening tie against Japan. Unfortunately, the world No. 29 withdrew just hours before Sunday’s match due to an undisclosed injury, delaying the start of her 2026 season. Team captain Tim Henman, however, remains hopeful she can still step onto the court later in the tournament.

Now, according to the latest update, Raducanu is already getting back into action. But against whom? After Britain’s Billy Harris took the first set in his men’s singles clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 23-year-old left the team bench to warm up. She was first seen in the gym with her coach Francisco Roig and physiotherapist Emma Stewart, signaling she might be ready to return to court soon.

Emma Raducanu shared a lighthearted moment with her physiotherapist, Emma Stewart, when they realized they were on camera, laughing and pointing to coach Francisco Roig, who was working out nearby. Later, Raducanu was seen outside on a practice court with her team in the dark, warming up ahead of an upcoming match.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s still unclear who she’s preparing for, she has been training hard for her 2026 comeback and is expected to give her best effort.

article-image

Imago

For context, the 23-year-old had to warm up under unusual circumstances for her first match of the season, preparing to face Maria Sakkari at the United Cup. Raducanu represents Team GB in the mixed-gender tournament, but her start was delayed when she withdrew from her opening match against Naomi Osaka and was replaced by Katie Swan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns remained over Emma Raducanu’s readiness to face Sakkari, despite her 4-0 record against the Greek player, during Britain’s tie on Monday. Confusion was added when the on-court emcee at Perth’s RAC Arena mistakenly announced that Swan would again compete in the women’s singles, leaving fans unsure about who would take to the court.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved