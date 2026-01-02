Emma Raducanu Makes Bold Confession as She Clears Thoughts on 2026 Season: “Not Everything Always Goes Perfectly”

British women’s singles No. 1 Emma Raducanu is headlining the lineup alongside women’s doubles No. 1 Olivia Nicholls and former men’s doubles world No. 1 Neal Skupski. Together, Team GB enters this year’s tournament aiming to make a deep run and contend for the title. But as the 23-year-old gets set to return to competitive action at the United Cup in Australia, teaming up with Billy Harris, Raducanu made a bold and honest confession about her mindset as she looks ahead to the 2026 season.

The 2025 season marked a major turning point for Raducanu, highlighted by physical growth, improved durability, and a break from the injury setbacks that once stalled her momentum. Now, speaking at her pre-United Cup 2026 press conference, Emma Raducanu made it clear she’s entering this next chapter with renewed belief and purpose.

“I’ve had good training in the last few weeks. I know that, although not everything always goes perfectly, I must remain constant in my effort,” the 23-year-old said.

“That was what helped me the most last year and what allowed me to enjoy tennis again and the process in which I am right now,” she added.

Imago Ladies Singles – Emma Raducanu v Mimi Xu Wimbledon Championships 2025 Day 1 Ladies Singles – First Round No.1 Court Emma Raducanu vs Mimi Xu Emma Raducanu in action. 30.06.2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxSUIxONLY Copyright: xBradleyxOrmesher/ThexTimesx NINTCHDBPICT001006688520

That mindset will be tested early, with Raducanu set to face some demanding opponents in the group stage. She opens against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, a matchup that carries intrigue after their first meeting at the Citi Open this year, where Raducanu won in straight sets to reach the semifinals.

Osaka is ready and excited this time, as she said, “It’s such a good team atmosphere, which I really enjoy. It’s nice to have the opportunity to come back to Perth, where I played the Hopman Cup.”

Raducanu will then take on a familiar rival in former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari. For those who don’t know, Emma Raducanu holds a perfect record against the Greek, having beaten her during her historic 2021 US Open run and in all three of their previous encounters, giving her confidence heading into the clash.

Now, looking ahead to 2026, Raducanu spoke firmly about the progress she’s made. She said, “I am very proud of what I have achieved in the last year, working very well on a daily basis, improving my physical condition a lot and enduring the demand to play many games.”

She also pointed to clear technical growth, explaining that she feels she’s progressed a lot in that area. Above all, she stressed that “The most important thing is that I enjoy every moment I spend on the track.”

With confidence building, it seems Emma Raducanu is moving forward to win her second Grand Slam this year. But while she continues her professional partnership with coach Francisco Roig, the British No. 1 has also made a notable equipment switch recently. What change, you ask?

Emma Raducanu takes bold new step ahead of 2026

Reports suggest Emma Raducanu has moved on from her longtime Wilson Blade and is now testing the Yonex E-Zone, a racket known for producing extra power, even if it comes with slightly less control.

For years, the world No. 29 relied on the Wilson Blade, the same racket she used throughout her teens and during her memorable run to the 2021 US Open title. That partnership became closely associated with her rise, making the change a notable moment in her career.

While no official announcement has been made, signs point to Emma Raducanu heading into the 2026 season with a new setup. The switch suggests a willingness to adjust her game as she looks for added weapons on court.

For those who missed, the Yonex E-Zone is recognized for its isometric head shape, which creates a larger sweet spot and delivers a more powerful feel. That added pop can help on aggressive shots, even if it means giving up a bit of precision.

Ultimately, the possible move has sparked buzz across tennis social media, especially as Yonex continues to grow its presence among top players. So now, if Raducanu makes the change official, she would join stars like Naomi Osaka and Ben Shelton, signaling a fresh push as she works to regain momentum and climb higher.