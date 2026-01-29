Emma Raducanu Parts Ways With Coach Francis Roig After Poor Australian Open Run

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The start of the season hasn’t been kind to Emma Raducanu. A quarterfinal exit at the Hobart International against young Australian Taylah Preston was followed by a second-round loss at the Australian Open, and it all seemed to take a toll. Now, just a week after her Melbourne exit, Raducanu has decided to make yet another coaching change, ending a partnership that lasted less than six months.

Francis Roig, who spent years as part of Rafael Nadal’s coaching team, began working with Raducanu in August last year, with the partnership originally expected to run into early 2026.

But just a few hours ago, Raducanu confirmed the split on her Instagram story. Posting a photo of the two together on a golf course, she wrote, “Francis, thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on the court.”

The 57-year-old became the ninth coach Raducanu has worked with since 2021. Her longest stint came with childhood mentor Nick Cavaday, who coached her from 2024 to 2025 before stepping away for health reasons.

“While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared,” she added.

The 23-year-old has worked her way back from serious injury struggles to return to the top 30 and is currently ranked No. 29, coming into the Australian Open as the 28th seed. Clearly, she wants more from her tennis, and this move feels like her way of trying to reset and start building toward better results.

This is a developing story…