Emma Raducanu Responds to Coaching Talk Involving 2x Grand Slam Winner Banned for Doping

Just a week after parting ways with her coach, Francisco Roig, Emma Raducanu already seems to be settling into a new rhythm, and maybe even closing in on the right fit for her next coach. After a tough second-round exit at the Australian Open, the 23-year-old now has a shot at redemption at the WTA 250 tournament in Romania, where she’s entered as the top seed. With two solid wins under her belt, she’s also opened up about her coaching search and even touched on the idea of possibly bringing Simona Halep into her corner.

Following her quarterfinal win over Maja Chwalińska at the Winners Open, Raducanu spoke warmly about the 34-year-old Halep during her post-match interview. When asked whether Halep could be a potential new coach, she smiled and said, “I think she has better things to be doing than coaching on the Tour!”

For now, though, Raducanu isn’t rushing any big decisions. “I have not really thought about my next steps. Right now, I am just thinking to what has been working well this week,” she said, choosing to stay focused on the present and what’s clicking for her on court.

Later, Raducanu gave credit to former British pro Alexis Canter, who is stepping in as her temporary coach at the Transylvania Open in Cluj. She looked calm and comfortable during an impressive performance, and she made sure to acknowledge his support. “Alexis is a great guy, he has been helping a lot this week and we have just been getting our heads down and working,” she said.

Raducanu parted ways with Roig late last week, but instead of rushing to lock in a new coach, she seems fully focused on the job at hand in Romania, keeping her attention on the present rather than getting caught up in the search for what comes next.

This is a developing story…